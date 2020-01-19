Someone is making life more difficult for some Guadalupe County residents and authorities are asking for help in stopping them.
Property owners in the Kingsbury area have reported thefts of their automatic gate openers while others reported damaged automatic gate openers in what authorities believe were theft attempts, according to a news statement released from the offices of Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke.
“Specific areas include Cross Road, Clingingsmith Lane, Schuenemann Road, and Kristine Lane,” the statement read. “We do not have any suspects at this time, but would like to ask for residents in the Kingsbury area to be especially vigilant in watching out for these thieves.”
Sheriff’s deputies began noticing the reports come in around the first of the month, Sgt. Robert Murphy said. They have taken about half a dozen reports of stolen automatic gate openers and a couple reports for ones that were damaged, he said.
The alleged crimes have investigators stumped so far but they continue to look into what’s happening, Murphy said.
“I’ve long since ceased being surprised at what people steal. It’s kind of an odd theft,” he said. “We’ve noticed since the first of the year we’ve had several of these in that area. Nobody’s seen anything, which tells me they’re probably working at night or during the day when everybody’s at work.”
Gate openers consist of a box that hooks to a gate with an arm that, when a button is pushed, opens the entryway, Murphy said. No one so far has reported seeing the alleged thieves in action. The GCSO put out information on Wednesday just in case someone saw something but didn’t know the next step to take, Murphy said.
There are a couple ways to get information in the proper hands, he said.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers to provide anonymous tips. Or they can call GCSO directly, Murphy said.
“If they see somebody doing something, we’d love to get a deputy out in the area and try to get somebody identified,” he said. “Right now there’s no real pattern to it.”
Residents in the areas of the thefts might consider checking their outdoor camera systems in case the devices recorded something suspicious. A tool such as a camera might provide the break investigators need to crack the case, Murphy said.
“We love game cameras because game cameras catch crooks in the action,” he said. “We’re asking for the help of the general public. If somebody sees anything, please, please call the sheriff’s office.”
