The halls of the Seguin Coliseum were filled with the sounds of bustling business owners and local educators Monday evening as the first-ever Career and Technical Education Showcase took place.
The showcase was the result of a joint effort between Seguin ISD, Marion ISD, Navarro ISD and the Seguin Chamber of Commerce, which kicked off with an open floor for attendees to visit with representatives of each school district who had tables showcasing their programs.
The booths varied in Career and Technical Education programs geared toward teaching students skills in various fields including health science, graphic design and welding inside the classroom.
“We wanted to give the schools an opportunity to respond to the conversations we’ve had over the last three years with the industry saying ‘We really need you to be working on these skills,’” Seguin Chamber of Commerce President Kendy Gravett said. “The schools have responded, and they have been changing their approach on how they teach, and now they’re building these partnerships. So our number one purpose here today is to build a pipeline of skilled workers for the positions that are here locally.”
Marion High School graphic design teacher Gary Soechting said the event was a great way to network with fellow educators.
“I learned that the local schools teach some of the same things that I do,” he said. “So now I have access to ask the question of ‘Well, what are you doing?’ and share my information, which will help.”
Soechting also said that he is confident in his ability to produce students that are prepared for the workforce.
“I was a professional graphic artist for 25 years,” he said. “So I try to run my class like a business, and I make sure that the kids know that they have a solid deadline in the classroom. You can’t turn in an assignment a week late, because in the business world, you’d be fired. So I try to keep their feet to the fire and make sure that they are on task.”
Navarro High School computer maintenance teacher Vince Haass said he hopes business owners see the district is working hard to produce a skilled workforce.
“We want to show that we can prepare and send out qualified, excited, and hardworking workers right out of high school,” he said. “I can’t teach our students everything they need to know for the next five years, but I can teach them the knowledge base of learning and continue to teach them how to develop themselves as a valuable asset to any business someday.”
An hour-long presentation also took place at the event that allowed for each school district to formally introduce their CTE programs to Showcase attendees, as well as recognize the various industrial leaders who have partnered with them.
In their presentation, Navarro ISD educators shared what their district has to offer in terms of CTE programs, then opened the floor for CMC Steel Maintenance and Construction Manager Danny Avalos as he shared his company’s experience’s working with the district.
“This is our third year that we’ve been working with Navarro, and between us, we’ll continue to find our way and continue to get better and to hopefully grow,” he said. “These programs are definitely in demand for companies because it’s becoming more and more challenging for us to find skilled labor. I can go out there tomorrow and interview 20 engineers, but I can’t find the guys who are willing to work hard and get dirty who bring those skills to the table, and so we’ve talked about some of those things and its been really great working with them and we couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Agriculture teacher at Marion ISD Dwayne Reiley touched on the past, present, and future of CTE programs within the school in his presentation.
“Our goal is to get every one of our pathways to have some type of certification that those students can lead with when they graduate from high school,” Reiley said. “A few years ago, Marion went from a seven-period day to an eight-period day, and that has allowed those kids to take a lot more electives. So now we have about 80 to 85% of our students that are in a CT pathway of some sort. So now the goal is to try to get them some type of certification so that they’ll see the worth of those classes and see the opportunities that are in front of them.”
Seguin ISD also took the floor with a presentation that varied in talks by CTE teachers who specialized in programs ranging from animation and game design to architecture and construction.
The school district also took the time to announce its newest partnership with Tyson Foods, which recently donated $23,600 to Seguin ISD in the form of tools and learning labs, Tyson Foods Maintenance Manager Eric Waits said.
“Over at Tyson, we struggle with getting skilled labor just like everybody else does,” Waits said. “Corporate realizes that there’s a need for skilled labor throughout the country, so they’ve put together a group at corporate to try and reach out to schools and so I’ve been trying to do that. This donation is most definitely an investment in the future, and we haven’t gotten a whole lot of students with any sort of skill set yet, but I hope they realize the pay that they can make and that they can make a good living.”
The corporation’s healthy donation is a result of the work done by Seguin ISD construction trades high school teacher Kenneth Soefje, Waits said.
“They (Tyson) made a donation in tools, lab supplies, and test equipment that came out to $23,600,” Soefje said. “When they asked me what I needed, I basically handed them a laundry list of items that I wanted for my program, and they went out and did the shopping and shipped it all to me. Having qualified people to keep these types of businesses running is crucial, and I believe in investing in our students who are part of this community, will take pride and stay in their community and keep that investment right here.”
One of the steps in building a healthy community is showing future generations that there are well-paying jobs available outside of a four-year degree, Gravett said.
“What we’ve been doing is connecting the students to our local businesses and getting the interest in getting their pride in their community and letting them know that it’s not just lawyers, accountants and veterinarians out there,” she said. “There are so many other kinds of jobs, and just because you are wearing a uniform doesn’t mean you’re not making six figures anymore.”
