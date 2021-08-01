The Guadalupe Valley Young Marines took turns manning the control stick of a helicopter as it hovered around Huber Airpark and then took to the skies over Seguin.

Lorelei Herrod and Kalynn Bennett, both 12, were among the group that gathered at Veracity Aviation, learned about helicopters and how they work, and took a brief lesson on flying.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

