Military veteran, helicopter pilot and Seguin City Councilman Chris Aviles and the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines pose for a photo in front of a helicopter at Veracity Aviation on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Huber Airpark.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Guadalupe Valley Young Marine Lorelei Herrod finishes her flight in one of Veracity Aviation’s helicopters during a special flight lesson on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Huber Airpark.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A Guadalupe Valley Young Marine signals a good flight after her turn in one of Veracity Aviation’s helicopters during a special flight lesson on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Huber Airpark.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Guadalupe Valley Young Marines Commander Dina Dillion gets her turn in one of Veracity Aviation’s helicopters during a special flight lesson on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Huber Airpark.
