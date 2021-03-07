If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Madeline Zwicke (center) introduces N’dashia Mickles as the organization's selection to received the 32nd home during a Stud Finder ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2021 at the build site.
Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Madeline Zwicke (left center) and N’dashia Mickles (right center) pose for a photo with Mickles's family before the Stud Finder ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at the build site.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
N’dashia Mickles poses for photos with inside her soon-to-be home following a ceremony welcoming her to the Habitat For Humanity family on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
