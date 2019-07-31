A program that strives to help residents feed their canines and felines when things get tough is in need of a little assistance of its own.
The Pet Food Distribution Program managed by Seguin Animal Services with the help of ARF-Animal Rescue Foundation is running low on dog and cat food.
Over the weekend ARF took to Facebook hoping to draw up some assistance and donations from community members.
“I’ve been out for surgery so I hadn’t been over there to check, but I went the other day and they were low,” ARF Secretary Peggy Adam said. “There were ants everywhere so that’s why we went on Facebook to see if we could help the city get some more food in there.”
Wet or dry dog and cat food donations are greatly appreciated, Seguin Animal Services Manager Shelley Lutz said.
“We are low right now. We’re kind of scrambling. The next food day is I believe on Aug. 6 and so we’re trying to get some food before that since it’s on a first come first serve basis,” she said. “If we run out we run out and then we can’t pass it out.”
All donations can be dropped off anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Seguin Animal Services, 555 Fred Byrd.
The program is offered the first and third Tuesday of every month for low-income residents in need of some assistance.
“It’s just for assistance. We’re not here to feed people’s animals, but if they fall short or anything like that, we want to be able to help them,” Lutz said.”
Being able to help out with a bag of dog or cat food helps keep the animal off the streets and out of the shelter, Lutz said.
“If people feel they can’t take care of their dogs, the first thing they’re going to do is owner surrender them to us and we don’t want that,” she said. “If it’s just a matter of helping them feed their animals; helping them find low-cost rabies or low cost spay or neuter; we’ve got some resources. If just helping them with food at the end of the month helps keep that pet in the home, that’s what we want to do.”
Seguin Animal Services started the program several years ago when they saw there was a need.
“Even when we were at the old location, we would have people come at the end of the month who were on social security or disability or something,” Lutz said. “They were just going to make ends meet so we started passing out food. We had a lot of donations back then… the Humane Society and various people would give us food they had extra.”
To qualify for the program, residents need to live in the Seguin city limits and show a need for it.
“We have forms that you fill out so we can vet the person and make sure they’re low-income or have disability (benefits) or social security (benefits), any of that assistance the government provides,” Lutz said. “Once they’re vetted they’re given a card and they go down to the food barn, which is a little building across the street from us down the road.”
They need to show proof of benefits or pay stubs to receive a card for food, Lutz said.
To donate dog or cat food or for more information on the program, call Seguin Animal Services at 830-401-2335.
