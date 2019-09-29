The circus is coming to town and ti’s bringing elephants, clowns, aerialists, dinosaurs and more.
For more than 80 years, the Carson and Barnes Circus has traveled the country looking to bring joy to thousands of people across the nation. On Tuesday, the Carson and Barnes Circus will setup shop at the Seguin Events Complex.
“It’s an old fashioned circus so we spend only one day in each town and then we’re off to the next one,” ringmaster Erik Bautista said. “As an old fashioned circus under the classic big top, the way it used to be back in the day, we’ve got it all, and it is truly the last of its kind. You just don’t see a circus’ like this anymore.”
However, recently the decade’s old show is seeking to freshen things up by bringing dinosaurs into the mix, Bautista said.
“It’s hard to please the kids nowadays because of all the technology so we came up with the idea of Circus Saurus,” Bautista said. “So now we’ve got dinosaurs in the ring, and we also have a unicorn prancing around along with acrobats who are dressed up as fairies flying around doing their tricks. Besides all that, we also have amazing jugglers and trapeze artists.”
Through the use of technology and costumes, the circus brings the prehistoric creatures back to life, Bautista said.
Prior to the show, the circus is inviting community members out to watch a free elephant spa.
“It’s a daily routine where trainers will be hands-on with their animals,” Bautista said. “We figured what better time is there to invite kids out to be a part of it. What we do is we bring the elephants outside, we lay them down and put soap on their backs and start brushing them. They also get their nails clipped, and their bodies rubbed down to make sure we get all the dead skin off.”
During the spa, the crew insist the help of some special guests to help them take care of the large pachyderms.
“We usually get the Fire Department out to help us or any local town heroes,” he said. “They’re the ones that really have the honor of being in there with the trainers and myself, but I will also grab a kid or two to help us out.”
The first show kicks off at 4: 30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 with a second show at 7:30 p.m. The free elephant spa starts an hour before the show at 3 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit, www.bigtopshow.com or call 580-743-7292. General admission will run for $24 for adults and $12 for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.