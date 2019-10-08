Brooklyn Ortiz, 4, of Seguin, grabbed the string on her kite and took off running on Saturday in the field at Park West. A gust of wind brought it high in the sky.
Her kite was one of many flown during Kids Kite Day, hosted by Seguin Parks and Recreation. The event had a great turnout, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Lindsay Hajek said.
“We are building kites, we have coloring kites and we have kites in the sky when the wind picks up a little bit,” she said.
Brooklyn’s mother Kimberly Ortiz, of Seguin, said her daughters were enjoying their kite flying.
“The kids are having fun,” she said. “I love when there’s events like these for the kids. It gets the kids out and gives them something to do.”
Those who came out also had the chance to participate in activities and visit sponsor booths, Hajek said.
“We also have parachute games, a hula hoop game, sack races going on, as well as our sponsor booth. They have a few fun things to do as well,” she said.
Saturday’s event is the second Kite Day held this year, after the success of the first one earlier in April, she said.
“We had a lot of people reach out to us and say, ‘can we do it again?’” she said. “So, now we’re hoping to do it twice a year.”
Christine Rodriguez, of Seguin, attended the first Kite Day with her children. She said when they heard a second one would be held, they had to come out.
“We came to the last one and they enjoyed it. They had a lot of fun,” she said. “My son made a kite last year and this year he couldn’t come, but my daughter is enjoying herself.”
Hajek said Seguin Parks and Recreation’s ultimate goal is to get as many people out to the park as possible and have a fun day with the community.
“I hope those who came out could meet new people and had a good time while they’re here,” she said. “The parks are here for the community and we want people to be here and enjoy them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.