One of the community’s more influential members is the subject of a display at the Seguin Heritage Museum in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
“We’ve been doing a Hispanic Heritage exhibit for about five years now,” County Heritage Museum Director John Gesick said. “In the past, we have had exhibits of books, writings, and photographs. I would say that this year’s is one of the more composite exhibits that I’ve seen and it has been taken to a higher level in terms of quality.”
In partnership with Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, the museum, located at 114 N. River St., opted to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Alphonso Cantú Rincón, who died earlier this year.
“My family and I actually constructed the exhibit,” said Beto Rincón, son of Alphonso Rincón. “We wanted to be sure to offer and present the community with a thorough representation of a giant body of work that my father was able to achieve in his life.
Throughout the years, Beto said his father would add to the body of work.
“In many ways, my father actually created that exhibit himself. We were just a vehicle for putting it together,” he said. “A lot of the descriptors that you see that are on the poster boards describing his life — he had already written. We were just curating it a little bit. He had already kind of done it himself by being a community historian in his own right. A lot of people don’t know that about my dad, but that was just one of his many vocations.”
Alphonso was born Nov. 20, 1950, in Seguin. He dedicated his lifetime to the betterment of the community through his participation in and creation of organizations such as Fathers Active in Communities and Education (F.A.C.E.), Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and Luling ISD.
“It was important that we all felt like we had covered all the pieces of who he was and so it was hard developing the exhibit in terms of doing it that way,” Beto said. “But also, he had left us so much to work from that it was just about putting things together.”
Alphonso spent his earlier years honing his craft as an artist. In 1982, he created Casablanca Stained Glass, where he designed various glass pieces and windows for homes around the area. In 1986, Alphonso dipped his toes into the world of poetry, writing poems that focused around Geronimo and Seguin’s history such as “La Paloma Blanca” and “La Estrella Herida,” the exhibit read.
Additionally, Alphonso founded a monthly newspaper titled “Casablanca Revue” alongside his partner Roy Ramirez. While under his control, the paper was able to establish a nine-point written peace agreement aimed at conflicting gangs within Texas. This peace agreement resulted in a signing by three local gangs, the exhibit read.
“My father assisted Mr. Hector Barrera, former principal of Mercer Blumberg (Learning Center), with the peace treaty project,” Beto said. “I’m interested in knowing who in the community, including those in the law enforcement community, are aware that this treaty even exists. I’m a fan of the whole exhibit, honestly.”
While the display pays tribute to his father, it also honors his family, Beto said. Since the exhibit has been up, Beto has heard from community members how much his father’s work meant.
“Many people in the Mexican-American community who were here back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, regularly share with me how important it is that the ‘Casablanca Revue’ was even produced in the first place,” he said. “The newspaper unapologetically focussed on the Mexican-American, Tejano community of Guadalupe County as a response to negative stereotypes given to the Mexican-American people at that time.”
Although the exhibit is small, it covers a great portion of Alphonso’s life while maintaining an artistic presentation, Gesick said.
“It was very interesting how they set up the exhibit itself,” Gesick said. “For instance, the first thing you see when you approach the exhibit is you see an overview of what he accomplished in his lifetime.”
The display offers insight to his work with the “Casablanca Revue” as well as his dedication to education, Gesick said.
“Its very fitting because the way it’s laid out tells a story,” he said.
Beto hopes that community members use the exhibit and his father’s legacy as an example to motivate future exposure for local artists.
“I know a lot of people about my age who no longer live in town, but they’re artists in their own right,” Beto said. “When you look them up online to see what they are doing, they are doing art, but they aren’t doing it here because they went to another community. One thing that a lot of people tell me about my dad is that he was ‘bigger than this place,’ but he chose to stay here and take on local projects and issues.”
