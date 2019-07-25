Alice, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and the Cheshire Cat are taking audience members down a rabbit hole of imagination this weekend at the Stephen and Mary Birch Texas Theatre.
Lewis Carroll’s classic characters are coming to life on the local stage in “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” — a production put on by the young thespians of The Stars of the Texas- Camp Broadway — Friday through Sunday at the Texas Theatre.
“Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” is a take on the classic tale that follows Alice through her adventures beginning with her chasing the White Rabbit. Along the way, she meets several interesting characters including Dodo Bird, Caterpillar and Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. The production features songs from Disney’s 1951 “Alice in Wonderland” film.
“We were going to do ‘Willy Wonka,’ this one or ‘Frozen,’ but when we were looking at ‘Frozen,’ it didn’t have any parts in it and the kids wouldn’t be able to be something,” Camp Broadway Co-Director Patrick King said. “Then looking at ‘Willy Wonka,’ we were like that would be great too, but we don’t have a big enough stage. With Alice, we could make a minimal set, but also have so many characters, makeup, color and fun that it’s going to bring the show to life. We thought it would be the perfect show for them because they get to act mad and crazy.”
This year’s Camp Broadway, which started last week, features more than 40 area students stepping into the kooky roles for “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” as well as a handful of camp counselors and directors.
Aly Burns, 14, is in her fifth year of the camp and decided this year she wanted to go out for one of the main roles as the full-sized Alice.
“It’s definitely a lot of work to memorize all the stuff and being on stage, but it’s super fun. I get to see what everyone else can do and what their abilities are to be their characters,” Aly said. “I think it’s super cool to see the different sides. I love the ending scene, it’s when she wakes up. I think it’s great to see the emotion that comes out in this scene.”
In the role of the White Rabbit, the one who starts Alice’s fascinating journey down the rabbit hole, is 11-year-old Eleanor Crettenden, another returning Camp Broadway camper.
Eleanor said hopping into the role of the White Rabbit has come naturally.
“The White Rabbit I can relate because I’m always late. It’s fun kind of being myself and be like I am in real life,” she said.
Both Eleanor and Kyler Nored, 14, who is playing the March Hare, agreed that “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” has been the most difficult project they’ve undertaken in Camp Broadway.
“You can tell, however, that this has been one of our more difficult shows because all the other shows maybe have, like, one or two costume changes, but in this one everybody changes,” Kyler said. “It’s really interesting in that sense.”
Kyler, who is also a returning camper — he played Shere Kahn in last year’s production of “The Jungle Book” — feels he’s showing his true self on the stage in the role of March Hare as well.
“To put it bluntly, my character is insane. There’s not much more to say. I’m full of energy all the time so I feel I can act like myself on stage,” Kyler said. “March Hare is always a funny character to be. People talk about how Mad Hatter is the one, but in the cartoon, it seems more like the March Hare is the funny one and the Mad Hatter is his sidekick.”
The cast has really had to use their imagination, Eleanor said.
“We did ‘Jungle Book’ last year and it takes place in the jungle so we don’t really have any more set changes, but here you’re in a rose garden, a house, you’re in so many places,” she said. “In other shows, you walk somewhere, but in this case, Alice gets thrown through a hole. It’s hard to portray falling through a hole because there’s nothing to fall through. It’s like a land of make-believe so it’s like how do you show something that’s made up on stage. It’s hard to bring that magic.”
While it’s been a challenging task, Lizzie Haener, one of several camp directors, said the students have picked up everything quickly.
“It’s not like the rest of the ones we do where the songs are really well known. The kids have picked them up so well. It’s really come together to be my favorites that we’ve ever done,” she said. “They’ve picked up all the confusing notes because the music has been the most complicated. They’ve picked up the dances quite well also.”
Seeing the children progress has been Haener’s favorite part since becoming a camp director.
“I started coming to camp as a camper and moved my way up to counselor and then up to director,” Haener said. “It’s been the highlight of my every summer just to see how much fun the kids have. They love coming back to see their friends and put on a production together. There’s nothing like it that I have ever found.”
The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and continues the next day at 7:30 p.m. as well. On both days the doors open at 7 p.m. The final performance is at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday with doors opening at 2 p.m.
The tickets, which are $10 and children under 12 are $8, are available at Keepers Interiors, Gift and Gourmet, the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce and online at hetexastheatre.com .
“Y’all should come to see it because it’s going to be good,” Aly said.
