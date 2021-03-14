If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A man accused of sexually assaulting a boy in front of his younger sister is in Guadalupe County Jail after authorities recently arrested the New Braunfels man on aggravated sexual asset of a child.
Investigators believe the act occurred in February in Guadalupe County, according to the complaint in an arrest warrant affidavit GCSO Investigator Layne Porter filed in the case. San Marcos Police Department officials notified county investigators on March 4 about the child’s outcry and investigators had the children go through a children’s advocacy center interview.
