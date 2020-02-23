The search for Navarro ISD’s future superintendent is now underway with the board hiring a search firm.
During a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees selected Walsh, Gallegos, Treviño, Russo, and Kyle P.C. and educational consultant Ann Dixon to helm the search for a candidate to fill the shoes of superintendent Dee Carter.
The decision was made following a motion by board member Rick Martin and seconded by board member Clint Scheib.
“We got together after hearing all the search firms and weighed the pros and cons, and Walsh Gallegos seemed to be the best fit for us,” Board President Greg Gilcrease said.
TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) and Education Solutions and Services also presented their services to the board.
“It was very close,” Gilcrease said. “All of them brought something to the table, and they all brought something a little bit different. It was just that with Walsh Gallegos, there were a few things that some of the board members mentioned that they liked what they said.”
Education consultant with Walsh Gallegos Ann Dixon described their services as a “one-stop-shop.”
“Nothing is going to come through this school board,” she said. “The advertising will be done by the law firm in Texas ISD. The applications will be requested from the paralegal. The packets will be sent out and be returned, and they will be reviewed and forwarded to me. I call every single applicant and spend minimally 30 minutes with them, and then they call me back. Any information that they want to know about the district, they call me. I then organize the packets, and we have a review day.”
Reviewing each and every applicant is necessary to find the best possible candidate, Dixon said.
“You (the board) are guiding this process, but every person took the time to fill out that application, and I would like for you to look at every application,” Dixon said. “Boards have requested us to bring the top 10, but I would rather bring everybody to date, and you choose who you want to marry because I’m not going to be here after that decision is made.”
Walsh Gallegos also uses a company that conducts background checks of the applicants, Walsh Gallegos Treviño Russo and Kyle P.C. attorney Paige Kyle said.
“The other thing that we do that is different from other search firms is we use a vendor called American Databank, and they have a laundry list of different background searches that you can request,” Kyle said.
These background searches can look into anything from verifying college degrees to credit history of the applicant Kyle said.
“Those are some of the things that we do to make sure that you know your applicants well and to make sure that you don’t have any surprises,” she said.
Once the floor opens up to accept applications, Dixon expects a flood of candidates.
“Your location, San Antonio close to Austin, the size of your district, there’s a lot of people,” Dixon said. “I actually [told] Dee ‘my God, I don’t think I’ve had a district that looks this good on paper.’ …When you become a superintendent, the only way to get a promotion is to work at a bigger district. There’s 1,000 school districts in the state, and you’re in the top quarter size. So there’s 750 superintendents in smaller districts right now that would like to move to a suburban area that still has a rural feel.”
The board hopes to choose a candidate that will grow alongside the district, Gilcrease said.
“We haven’t done a superintendent search for 14 years,” Gilcrease said. “We’ve been real happy with Dee and were kind of shocked to see she’s gonna retire, but we understand so it’ll be kind of new for us. Our district’s growing fast, and as everyone knows here in Guadalupe County, we’ve got a lot of subdivisions popping up, so we’re looking to get someone and start preparing for the future and build our educational side up as well as our physical plant side.”
