Many have seen the announcements arrive in the mail.
It only happens once a decade and the time is now. The United States Census Bureau has sent out surveys, and employees with the bureau and the federal government want to hear from residents.
“It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution,” the Census Bureau’s website stated. “The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.”
The nation’s response to the spread of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19, had the census operations shifted, according to a written statement from the bureau. The self-response phase of the census was extended from March 12 to July 31 to March 12 to Aug. 14.
As of March 25, about 28% of Americans had completed the census, nearly 24% of Texans had filled it out and about 27% of Guadalupe County census forms had been reported, according to the statement.
Residents across the country can respond to the census by phone, using a paper questionnaire or, for the first time ever, online.
“The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade,” read the website. “That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location.”
Census data could mean a lot to the city, Seguin Economic Development Director Josh Schneuker said. It could be the difference between Seguin getting or not getting that Chick-fil-A or other coveted business to come to town as so many residents here hope, he said.
“The census is very important to us. A lot of the decisions made on economic development, retail, all of that information is taken from census data,” Schneuker said. “When somebody is looking at Seguin evaluating the data and demographics based on the criteria they have to even consider a market for a new store, they’re using the census data for that.”
Seguin has pushed for new retail recruitment, he said. Retailers often use demographics on communities and markets to evaluate whether a community can support a certain business, Schneuker said.
Complete census data, if strong, can help lure business.
Federal grants and other kinds of funding are often determined by census statistics, Schneuker said.
Census results influence highway planning and construction, how money is allocated for the Head Start program, the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, how congressional and state legislative districts are drawn and much more, according to the Census Bureau website.
And with the telephone and online capabilities, people can even provide their census data while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic, Schneuker said.
“There’s a lot of different (ways) that having a complete count will benefit the community in the long run,” he said. “Folks might be at home right now with everything going on with the coronavirus, just take five or 10 minutes out of your day and fill out the census.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.