Anything that can go wrong does go wrong in the annual Christmas pageant put on by the Tabernacle of the Lamb Church in the fictional Fayro, Texas.
All of the mishaps unfold on the Texas Theatre stage during this year’s winter production of “Christmas Belles.”
“It is a southern farce,” co-director Pat Hoppe said. “We hope the audience thinks it is half as funny as we do. They got every joke. It is in-your-face humor.”
The play follows the Futrelle sisters as they have to find a way to work together to make this pageant one all of Fayro will remember, co-director Shelia Lucas said.
“The colorful Futrelle sisters are the stars of the show,” she said. “The eldest Futrelle sister has been chosen to direct the pageant all of the sudden for the first time in 27 years, much to the chagrin of the owner of the Bookoo BoKay Florist Society. No one is really happy by the end of the show and really at that time everyone is in pain.”
The duo works each winter to put on a production for the holidays, and has had their hearts set on one particular script.
“We’ve been trying to do ‘White Christmas’ for three years,” Lucas said. “For some reason, we can’t get the rights. We also tried for ‘Elf’ this year. We wanted to do another musical and got turned down for that. It was a matter of who is available and what can we do, and this was right in the pocket. It just slid right in.”
Having seen the play about 10 years ago, Hoppe said she knew what to expect. However, it was a quick reading at the library that really solidified the directors’ decision to bring it to the Texas stage.
“I thought it was cute and funny,” Hoppe said. ‘Then we did a reading from it for the library and we thought it was a lot of fun. People seemed to really enjoy it, so we thought we would give it a try.”
When the pair began auditioning, they said they were surprised with the turnout.
“We’ve got some familiar faces, some returning faces, some new faces and a new person, who has never been on stage before,” Lucas said. “We’re very pleased with the cast and they are all enjoying it. We just laugh all night.”
“Christmas Belles” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and are available at Gift and Gourmet, Keepers, the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce or online at thetexas.org . Tickets at the door are $20 each.
