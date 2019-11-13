Across the nation, communities honored veterans.
In Guadalupe County, there were several ceremonies honoring servicemen and women, thanking them for their sacrifices. Each of the area schools hosted something special as well as the combined efforts of the area veterans organizations, and the city of Marion.
Marion High School’s gym was adorned in red, white and blue as students and community members filed in Monday to honor the men and women who have fought for the country.
The campus hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to help pay tribute to veterans in the Marion community, as well as those at the district, including guest speaker Cliff Hill, Marion High School’s boys track coach and special education teacher, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army.
“Once I graduated high school, I did the college thing and decided it wasn’t for me,” he said. “So being in sports in high school, I missed being a part of a team. I went to the recruiters, and they were preaching things that we live every day by loyalty, duty, honor, integrity, selfless service, and personal courage. These are core values that I still live to this day, and it meant something to me. I wanted to be a part of a big team, so I joined the biggest team on earth.”
He talked about his time in the service, and how the Sept. 11 attacks changed it all.
“When 9/11 happened, it became a reality that this is what I signed up for, and it changed my life forever,” he said.
Hill reminded the audience that Veterans Day was a time for celebrate those who choose to join the service, while Memorial Day was the time to mourn and remember those who lost their lives in their time of service.
“Veterans Day is when you get a service member, and you thank them for their service because of the sacrifices they have made,” he said. “Most people who have been in will know that you are missing holidays, birthdays, the birth of your children. You’re missing things that people take for granted, and those things start to add up as the years go on.”
It is those things that servicemen and women give up, that Marion High School Stacia Snyder commended all veterans.
“Because of your sacrifice, we honor you,” she said in her opening remarks. “Because of your selflessness, we honor you. Because of your commitment to our nation, we honor you,” Snyder said, “Because you live by a creed that won’t accept defeat, we honor you. Because you have left no comrade behind, we honor you. Because your sacrifice is forged by adversity, we honor you. Thank you for honoring us today with your presence.”
The event included patriotic music performed by the Marion High School and Middle school bands as well as the Marion Middle School Choir.
“I thought the event was quite nice,” 18-year-old Marion High School Senior Brandon Clark said. “I especially thought the singing portions and the band were great. The school has done this a couple years in a row now, but this one was probably the best out of all of them. They have a different band set up this year, and I think the newer people have definitely brought it together.”
Snyder invited members of each branch of service to stand and be recognized as the bands played their service songs.
“This was a great event,” US Army Major Troy Arambula said. “I really liked all of the different melodies from the different branches of service. I was born and raised in Marion, Texas, and it’s always nice to see this type of environment promoting the veterans and their initiatives and what we have done for the country. I am honored to be here today, and I’ve been all over the world like Iraq and Afghanistan, and there’s no better place in the world than I Marion Texas because of the people.”
Each year, the event grows and offers something new for the veterans and the community, Marion ISD Superintendent Kelly Lindholm said.
“It was a fantastic ceremony,” Marion ISD Superintendent Kelly Lindholm said. “This is our third year of doing this, and our goal is to keep growing and to keep having more and more events. I love seeing all of the veterans come out every year. It’s great because it gives us the opportunity to honor them and to allow our students the opportunity to understand what it means to give and make sacrifices for their country because many of our students don’t have family members who are veterans, so this is a great learning opportunity.”
