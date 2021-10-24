If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Braedon Brown, 9, shows off the 22-pound, 35.5-inch blue catfish he reeled in on Oct. 10 at Lake Calaveras. Brown submitted his fish to the Texas Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for confirmation of record-breaking catch on the lake.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Braedon Brown, 9, reels in a potentially record breaking 22-pound, 35.5-inch blue catfish on Oct. 10 at Lake Calaveras.
A local preteen fisherman seems to have figured out the angles as he recently reeled in a pending junior lake record for the blue catfish he snagged.
Young angler Braedon Brown, 9, of Seguin, hooked the 22-pound, 35.5-inch catfish on Oct. 10 at Lake Calaveras and is waiting to get confirmation he is entered into the record books, said Natalie Goldstrohm, angler recognition program coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
