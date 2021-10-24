A local preteen fisherman seems to have figured out the angles as he recently reeled in a pending junior lake record for the blue catfish he snagged.

Young angler Braedon Brown, 9, of Seguin, hooked the 22-pound, 35.5-inch catfish on Oct. 10 at Lake Calaveras and is waiting to get confirmation he is entered into the record books, said Natalie Goldstrohm, angler recognition program coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

