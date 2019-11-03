Teachers looking to expand their educational pallets can sculpt their minds at Texas Lutheran University in a new masters program.
The local university recently unveiled a Master of Arts in Education program that is slated to begin in the spring of 2020.
For more than a year, the college has pieced together the curriculum specifically tailored for educators around their work schedules, TLU Education Department Chair Jeannette Jones, said.
“The process to add a new program at the university takes some time, but by offering the Master of Arts in Education degree with a focus on Curriculum and Instruction, we are helping in-service teachers from all academic disciplines enhance their curricular knowledge while also advancing their career in teaching,” she said. “Individuals pursuing the Special Education track will obtain knowledge that will help them work more effectively with students with special needs.”
The 30-hour course is a mix of face-to-face, blended and online courses in 8-week, 15-week and summer terms, and is geared to prepare students and teachers to become the best instructional coordinators and curricular leaders, Jones said.
“The Master of Arts in Education includes four courses which all students will take; these include Issues, Strategies, and Models of Curriculum Design, Teaching and Learning in a Diverse Classroom, Research Methods, and Creativity: Theories, Research, and Application,” Jones said. “Then students choose one of two specializations: Curriculum and Instruction or Curriculum and Instruction with a Special Education focus. Students will take six courses in that specialization. Both tracks include a Capstone which is taken at the end of the program.”
Since her arrival at TLU five years ago, Jones said she’s frequently fielded the question of when the university would offer a program of this nature.
“This happens at recruiting events, through emails from alumni, and from our current student body,” she said. “When preparing the proposal for this program, Texas Education Agency data was analyzed, and the data showed that approximately 80% of teachers in the area did not have a master’s degree. We also polled our current students to gauge their interest in a Master’s degree, and 85% of the respondents stated they were ‘interested’ or ‘possibly interested’ in an MA degree in Education from TLU.”
Jones hopes that the addition of this program draws more students to the university and that the program helps to advance the community.
“The education department believes that this will help area teachers, schools and districts by increasing the number of teachers who have advanced curricular training to better meet the needs of the students in their classrooms,” she said.
For more information or to apply immediately for the program, contact Texas Lutheran University’s admissions office at admissions@tlu.edu or call 830-372-6061. Jones is also available for any inquiries and can be reached at jjones@tlu.edu.
