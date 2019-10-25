As the sun set on the Guadalupe County Courthouse, a solemn gathering of concerned residents stood outside ensuring the sun never sets on efforts to bring to light the darkness that is domestic violence.
Folks gathered for a candlelight vigil on Monday at the urging of staff at the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Maria Rangel of Seguin attended the vigil with her 10-year-old son Adrian Rangel. She wanted to show support for her friend who works at the shelter. But she had another very important reason to participate in the evening, Rangel said.
She needed “to show my son that (domestic violence is) not OK.”
Shelter Executive Director Jennifer Fernandez said she, her staff and others think the vigil can do some good for what is always a bad situation — domestic or intimate partner violence.
“It’s an opportunity for us to honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence,” she said. “But it’s also an opportunity to show victims still in that situation that the community supports them and there’s hope and help available.”
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The month allows people of all walks of life to gather together in solidarity and raise awareness about domestic violence.
Awareness is sorely needed nationally, but also here in Texas, Fernandez said. An alarming number of Texans died in 2018 as a result of domestic violence, she said.
“Last year was the highest in 10 years,” Fernandez said. “One hundred seventy-five women killed and 36 men were killed by their current or former intimate partner. Two hundred ninety children lost a parent last year.”
Tom Jones, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s chaplain, opened the vigil with a prayer for those in attendance, those killed by domestic violence and the survivors.
He wondered aloud how to end the tragic occurrences in this and all areas of the world.
“I’m always asked ‘how do we help?’ How do we help?” Jones said. “We help by letting people know that there are these resources. Please let people know there are these resources, that there’s help. Let’s decide we’re not going to tolerate violence any longer. Intimacy is no excuse for violence.”
During the vigil, attendees read the names of Texans who died as a result of domestic violence.
The victims come from all sectors of society, said Chief Terry Nichols of the Seguin Police Department, who served as a guest speaker. They come from rich neighborhoods, country clubs, prestigious universities and beyond.
Domestic violence also happens in the poorest of neighborhoods, among those who have no job, to and by doctors, lawyers and even police officers, the chief said.
“Our community is no different than the rest of our great country as it relates to domestic violence. Unfortunately, we in law enforcement see and investigate cases of domestic violence every day,” Nichols said. “One of the very sad realities is that we know in our heart, and the research confirms this, that only a fraction of incidents are actually reported to law enforcement. And of those reported, only a fraction more are resolved holding the abuser accountable and helping victims regain control of their lives.”
