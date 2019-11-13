Several years ago, Mark Williams saw a need in the Florida community where he lived.
Back then he started Feed My Sheep Outreach, which coordinated a group of volunteers and dispatched them out into the community armed with bags of food for low-incomes families.
In the eight years after he started the effort, Williams and his wife relocated to Seguin, and soon began extending his reach here.
“I wanted to do the same thing I was doing there here,” he said.
With a group of volunteers, ranging from six to 15 helpers, Williams heads to Walnut Springs Tower to hand out bags of nonperishable foods to the residents once a month.
“We go door to door and we just love on the families that are there,” he said. “We’ve gotten to know quite a few of them. They kind of look forward to seeing us. We spend a little time talking to them, praying with them and let them know there is someone out there that cares.”
Each bag contains a canned meat, vegetable, fruit and pasta, Williams said.
However, with Thanksgiving on the horizon, the Feed My Sheep Outreach is slated to make a pair of special donations to about 60 families in the Seguin area, Williams said.
“What we would like to do is provide a Thanksgiving meal for them and that consists of a $10 gift card for H-E-B and that can be used to buy what they want to get as far as a protein goes — a turkey or a ham, chicken — it is solely up to them,” he said. “We will also provide a bag of non-perishables. What we’ve asked our volunteers to pick up is cranberry sauce, stuffing, a box of mashed potatoes, yams, a vegetable of some kind and a dessert of some kind.”
Williams suggested a no-bake pumpkin pie.
In addition to his usual volunteers, Williams said he’s got some extra hands to help out.
“We’ve partnered with the Seguin Police Department and I’ve reached out to a local grocery store to see if they would like to participate,” he said.
The outreach is also expanding into a neighboring community, Williams said.
“Because of my wife’s connections, she is tied to TMPA (Texas Municipal Police Association), and she has some friends in New Braunfels,” he said. “They liked the idea and it kind of inspired them and they have picked up a few families in New Braunfels to deliver to on their own.”
Williams is thrilled to watch his ministry grow in both the amount of families served and in volunteers.
For more information, visit Feed My Sheep Outreach on Facebook. Those wanting to volunteer or donate are invited to contact Williams at 914-536-8976.
“We’re slowly growing, it just takes time,” he said. “We’re excited to be part of the community. I like giving back, I like talking to people. It is a warm feeling to be able to talk to these families and let them know that somebody cares.”
