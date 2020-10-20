The coronavirus canceled so many things, but organizers refused to allow it to completely disrupt an annual children’s event in Seguin.

Even rain couldn’t completely dampen the 12th Annual Kids Day in the Park hosted by Connections Individual and Family Services. However, the pandemic did encourage a twist, as this year’s day in the park went to a drive-thru format.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

