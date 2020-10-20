If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Doris Rojas of Seguin and her grandson Jayden Yrquiza, 8, await goodies give out at Connections Individual and Family Services' Kids "Drive-Thru" Day in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, alongside Central Park in Seguin.
Amy Cundiff, Connections board president, hands out a pumpkin and other freebies at the nonprofit's Kids "Drive-Thru" Day in the Park event Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Central Park in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Hal Holtman, a Connections board member, loads up a visitor with three free pumpkins given to guests Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the nonprofit's KIds "Drive-Thru" Day in the Park in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Doris Rojas of Seguin and her grandson Jayden Yrquiza, 8, await goodies give out at Connections Individual and Family Services' Kids "Drive-Thru" Day in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, alongside Central Park in Seguin.
The coronavirus canceled so many things, but organizers refused to allow it to completely disrupt an annual children’s event in Seguin.
Even rain couldn’t completely dampen the 12th Annual Kids Day in the Park hosted by Connections Individual and Family Services. However, the pandemic did encourage a twist, as this year’s day in the park went to a drive-thru format.
