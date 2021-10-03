Kutscher-CropG.jpg

About as quickly as it was put on the table, rain washed a county-wide burn ban off the table last week in Guadalupe County.

On Tuesday, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court instituted the burn ban even though members of the court knew about heavy rains forecasted for the area. Two days after the ban took effect, County Judge Kyle Kutscher lifted it, according to a county order rescinding the prior oder instituting the measure.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

