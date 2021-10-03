If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
About as quickly as it was put on the table, rain washed a county-wide burn ban off the table last week in Guadalupe County.
On Tuesday, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court instituted the burn ban even though members of the court knew about heavy rains forecasted for the area. Two days after the ban took effect, County Judge Kyle Kutscher lifted it, according to a county order rescinding the prior oder instituting the measure.
