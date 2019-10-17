With the exception of one category, reports of violent crime remained virtually steady between 2017 and 2018 in Seguin, according to statistics the FBI recently released in a national report.
Reports of rape showed a huge decline from 2017 to 2018 in Seguin, according to the Uniform Crime Reporting data released recently. Police collected 33 rape reports two years ago and only had six such reports in 2018, according to the FBI information.
Overall, crime reports were down in 2018 from 2017.
“I attribute it very solidly to our Seguin community,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said. “We ask for help on a case, put a picture out ... we get a quick response from folks. We get them identified. Before then, if nobody wanted to help us, then it was just a handful of police officers trying to solve crimes. But if we get the whole community to solve crimes, we can all work together.”
Violent crimes in the national report include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. In 2017, Seguin police took 112 reports of violent crime. The number fell to 88 violent crime reports in 2018, according to the federal data. The sharp decline in rape reports made up a majority of a 21.5% change in the number of violent crimes reported to the local police department.
Seguin saw one murder in 2017 and one in 2018. The city’s police took 17 reports of robbery in 2017 and 18 reports in 2018.
Aggravated assault reports also remained pretty steady with 61 reports in 2017 and 63 reports the following year.
Nationally, the numbers fairly resemble those reported here, Seguin’s total number of rapes and violent crimes notwithstanding.
“In 2018, there were about 1.2 million violent crimes (nationally),” according to the report. “Nearly every category of violent crime decreased between 2017 and 2018, with the exception of rape offenses, which increased 2.7 percent.”
Violent crime numbers decreased for a second year in a row, according to the FBI figures. The total took a 3.3% dip from 2017 to 2018.
The 2018 statistics show the estimated rate of violent crime was 368.9 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants.
The UCR Program collects information on crimes reported by law enforcement agencies regarding the violent crimes of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, as well as the property crimes of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. Of the 18,586 federal, state, county, city, university and college, and tribal agencies eligible to participate in the UCR Program, 16,659 agencies submitted data in 2018.
“The estimated number of three violent crime offenses decreased when compared with estimates from 2017,” according to information the FBI published online. “Robbery offenses fell 12%, murder and nonnegligent manslaughter offenses fell 6.2%, and the estimated volume of aggravated assault offenses decreased 0.4%. The estimated volume of rape (revised definition) offenses increased 2.7%.”
Property crimes also dropped 6.3%, marking the 16th consecutive year the collective estimates for these offenses declined, according to the report. The estimated rate of property crime was 2,199.5 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants.
Nationwide, there was an estimated 7.2 million property crimes. The estimated numbers for all three property crimes showed declines when compared with the previous year’s estimates, according to the FBI report. Burglaries dropped 11.9%, larceny-thefts decreased 5.4%, and motor vehicle thefts were down 3.1%, the report read.
Locally, property crimes declined from 990 in 2017 to 745 in 2018.
“We’re very lucky in Seguin that we don’t have many,” Nichols said. “I think we’re trending just like the rest of the nation is. I think if you look at the FBI numbers, the violent crimes are going down. I think our officers are doing a terrific job of solving violent crimes very quickly. We’ve had a number of cases where we make arrests very quickly.”
Burglaries here dropped from 174 in 2017 to 78 in 2018, the report showed. Larceny-theft reports fell from 789 in 2017 to 633 a year later, according to the report.
Motor vehicle thefts, however, increased in Seguin. Police took reports of 27 motor vehicle thefts in 2017, seven fewer than the 2018 mark of 34 reports, according to the UCR numbers.
His department is working with the community to help crack down on property crimes such as thefts from motor vehicles, Nichols said. He pointed to a recent case that showed the cooperation between police and the community paying off.
One morning last week, the chief said, a citizen left the local hospital and saw someone breaking into his car. The victim, after chasing away the suspect, called police and noticed nothing missing from the vehicle, Nichols said.
Officers found the suspect blocks away and detained him. They found a stolen vehicle a little further away containing stolen property and were able to link that car with the suspect, Nichols said.
“Our evidence tech was able to match a fingerprint to the guy we arrested blocks away,” the chief said. “Now we have a person we arrested that night for simply trespassing in another car because nothing was stolen. We can tie him to the stolen car and can tie him to the things stolen that were in that car.
“It’s a great example of someone seeing something that wasn’t right and making a call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.