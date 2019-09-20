A pair of educators joined forces this week and brought first aid education to their students.
Kenneth Soefje, Seguin High School construction trades teacher, and Kelly Soefje, health science teacher, offered a lesson Thursday morning on Stop The Bleed for the construction trade students.
“We’re just trying to be proactive with our programs,” Kenneth said. “We use equipment in the shop — various power tools and hand tools — that present a lot of dangers and hazards. The goal here is to prepare my students in the event that if something was to happen to them or a co-worker or anybody passing by, they would be able to react and help save a life.”
Using an abbreviated version of the course from StopTheBleed.org, Kelly taught it to the high school students.
“Sometimes the information is too overwhelming and there is a lot of it, so if they can just get the main idea, we could take it from there,” she said.
In conjunction with the lesson, the students were able to get hands-on training with the assistance of a few Seguin firefighters.
The group practiced applying tourniquets on themselves, each other and the firefighters.
They also learned how to pack a wound should the situation call for it.
“The reality is, no matter how much you prepare, no matter how much personal protective equipment you put on or how safe you are, hazards still exist and you have to be prepared on how to react when that happens,” Kenneth said. “The ultimate goal here is to save lives.”
Pairing the two classes together gave the students a more broadened version of real life, Kelly said.
“One of the great things that I love about Seguin High School is that we try to work with the other departments to build each other’s programs up bigger,” she said. “It is like the real world, because in the real world, people don’t do things by themselves.”
The pairing of the two also gives both sets of students an inside look at what the other is studying, Kenneth said.
“They learn to understand the job duties of a CNA or a nurse and what kind of information they are looking for,” he said. “It is important to understand both sides, both positions of that.”
The pair were especially happy to have the special guests helping their students, offering additional information.
“These are people in our community and these students can take what they learn out into the community or at home to their families,” Kenneth said
“We appreciate the support of the community,” Kelly said. “It makes it enjoyable to come to work every day. To know that I live in a community that not just supports the school, but the actual students inside the school means a lot to both Mr. Soefje and I.”
