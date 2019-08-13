Streets get update, more roads soon slated for update

The city of Seguin recently blew out the candles for its 181st birthday.
And while the community celebrated the large milestone, city staff has worked to keep up with its 5-Year Street Improvement Plan because with an aging city comes aging infrastructure.
The plan was recently presented to Seguin City Council with projects set out as far as 2024 and totaling more than $45 million.
“Several years ago, we started to put together a five-year street plan and we started assessing and evaluating our streets every two years,” City Manager Doug Faseler said. “What we’ve done is we have a pavement condition software that we enter data into and we utilize two college engineering interns every two years to go out on our streets and rank them.”
Together with the city engineer, they come up with some rankings and recommendations for the streets, Faseler said.
“We try to take a systematic approach at looking at roadways in seeing where the need is. We, of course, look at road condition, drainage,” Faseler said. “We have to look at utilities because if we’re totally going to reconstruct a road, we want to check their conditions. In most times, if the road is in terrible shape, the utilities are probably old too.”
They also look at the amount of traffic the roads see and the impact it’s had, he said.
Within the city’s 5-Year Street Improvement Plan is a list of projects officials plan on accomplishing as well as some they’ve already completed including the Heideke Street Project and Strempel Road.
COMPLETED PROJECTS:
Strempel Road
Completed just last month, Strempel Road was an 18-month project designed by TRC and constructed by Cox Commercial Construction.
The $2.4 million project, which went from State Highway 123 Bypass to State Highway 123 Business, consisted of a reconstruction of the roadway and concrete pavement; a continuous turn lane and five-foot concrete sidewalks along the south side of the roadway. There also was drainage, water and utility improvements done as well as increased capacity for an existing water main between SH 123 Bypass and Business 123.
“Strempel Road is a major connector between State Highway 123 and Business 123. With our Utilities Center and Rave Gears nearby, Strempel Road sees a large amount of heavy truck usage,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “Traffic utilizing the roadway is only expected to increase due to the future development of land on the north side of the roadway. The new concrete road will be able to withstand the increased volume of vehicle traffic and heavy truck traffic.”
North Heideke
As part of the River-San Marcos-Heideke project, North Heideke was recently completed after 22 months by Atlas Construction Corp. and TRC Engineering in June.
The $6.5 million project included several upgrades such as the roadway’s complete reconstruction, drainage improvements, electric distribution system upgrades, sidewalks and water valve boxes and sewer manholes that were raised and encased in concrete, Sourdellia said.
Other completed projects include Rio Nogales at Eighth Street, Tor Drive, Fleming Drive, Avenue B, Avenue C, Buffalo Gap, Dogwood, Elmwood, Hummingbird Lane, Martindale, Tor Subdivision, motograder, H45 pavement maintenance, which totals to about $6,514,222.
UNDERWAY:
Hidalgo Street and Roosevelt Drive
While the two streets don’t meet and are in different areas of the city, both Hidalgo Street and Roosevelt Drive are getting a little bit of TLC to help with smoother driving as construction just began. The two roads are both being worked on by Rockin Q Construction.
Estimated at about $1.7 million, Hidalgo Street from Kingsbury to New Braunfels is receiving some reconstruction, paving, new sidewalks on the east side of the road, water line upgrades, sanitary sewer upgrades and storm sewer installation, Sourdellia said.
From Austin Street to Woodland Drive, Roosevelt Drive, which is estimated at about $231,000, is expected to see street paving, sidewalk work, curb and driveway work, water line upgrades and sanitary sewer upgrades.
While the estimated completion date is August 2020, it could change due to weather, the city said.
North King Street
Residents within the North King Street area between Pine Street and the Union Pacific Railroad are expected to see several improvements as construction started July 15.
The $3.2 million project consists of 2,750 linear feet of concrete street improvements such as curbs, driveways and sidewalks; 3,400 linear feet of storm sewer; 3,000 linear feet of water line upgrades and pavement repair.
This project is estimated to be completed by October 2020.
FUTURE PROJECTS:
Rudeloff Ph I and II
Rudeloff Road from State Highway 46 to Huber Road, also known as Rudeloff Phase I is a $6.9 million roadway project that’s been in the works for quite some time.
In 2015, the city applied for federal funding through the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO) for roadway construction projects in the community including the Rudeloff Project and in December 2015 they were approved.
The project is expected to transform the now two-lane road to five lanes with a continuous turn lane and 10-foot sidewalks on each side of the street.
Twenty percent of the $6.9 million construction costs will be covered by the city while 80 percent is provided by federal funding.
The city also will be responsible for 100 percent of the costs for engineering, right of way acquisition and utility relocations.
“We submitted 60% of the design for the project and that incorporated the revised alignment that shifted the road a little bit further south to match the proposed road to the existing road,” Seguin City Engineer Dave Rabago said. “That way that road isn’t any closer to the Villages of Mill Creek residents that back up into Rudeloff currently.”
Staff is expected to complete the right of way acquisitions in 2020 and start construction in 2021.
Phase II of the project will extend Rudeloff Road from Huber Road to State Highway 123. Staff plans to start work on project designs in 2021, right of way acquisitions in 2022 and construction in 2023.
North Milam
The Milam Project will include storm drainage, sewer improvements, street reconstruction and sidewalk additions to two portions of Milam — from College to Kingsbury Street (estimated at about $2.4 million) and Mountain to College Street ($3.8 million.)
The design is currently underway for this project and construction could begin next year, Rabago said.
Nolte Street
Most of Nolte Street has seen improvements to it such as from Guadalupe Street to Camp Street, however, additional work is needed between Camp Street and Austin Street using the in house zipper, Faseler said.
“That one we are awaiting our utility crews, who are currently looking into creating a loop there because there’s some utility work that needs to be done on Nolte and Austin streets,” Rabago said. “Once that’s done, public works is going to go in and finish Nolte right there at Austin Street.”
Meadow Lake
Work on Meadow Lake Drive is expected to be an in-house project from Business 123 to SH 123 using the Zipper pavement work equipment, Faseler said. It’s estimated to be about $140,000.
College Street
The engineering for street improvements to College Street from Austin to King streets is slated for 2021 with construction starting in 2022. The project is estimated at $8,569,309.
Cordova Road
Proposed as a joint initiative between Seguin and Guadalupe County to submit it as an MPO project, Cordova Road would include roadway area with two lanes in each direction, a continuous left-turn lane, roadside ditches and shared-use pathways.
“We submitted the application to the MPO. It’s underfunded currently, but we will be including that application when they call for projects next year,” Rabago said.
The city is looking to fund 50% of the project with hopes of the county matching the funds, which the project is contingent upon. The design for the project could start in 2024 only depending on if the county helps fund it, Rabago said.
The five-year plan includes a street rehab that is done in house and annually a chip-seal program is done as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.