After nearly a year of providing services at two Guadalupe County trash collection sites, a contractor and the county worked out an agreement to increase the costs of taking refuse to the collection stations.
Costs of some trash collection services will increase 3% but the rate to take recyclable material to either of the two stations will increase from nothing to $2 per vehicle bringing the materials. Republic Services Inc., the company that runs the collection stations in Marion and Kingsbury, makes no money on recycling because the market for the materials has dried up, Precinct 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger said Tuesday at a regular meeting of Guadalupe County Commissioners Court.
