A crowd of eager listeners recently packed into Texas Lutheran University’s Jackson Auditorium for the local school’s 2019 Krost Academic Symposium.
This year’s guest speaker intrigued his audience by schooling them on ways to stop gender-based violence. Internationally known cultural theorist Jackson Katz also is a filmmaker and author who has spent a majority of his life speaking out against violence toward women, said Timothy Kent, TLU athletic training professor, as he brought Katz to the stage.
During his two-hour presentation Wednesday, Katz stalked the stage and used a dry erase board and video clips to help further explain his viewpoints to students. He also addressed a range of topics varying from the source of gender-based violence to the consequences of inaction amongst men.
“A lot of young men and a lot of older men are released into conformity with dysfunctional and abusive systems because they know that if you speak up you’re going to get called names, you’re going to be called a wuss, you’re going to be seen as politically incorrect and all of this nonsense,” Katz said. “What men need is to have the guts to tell the truth and stand for justice. It’s sad and pathetic because a lot of good men are silent because they’re worried about pushback.”
Katz touched on more topics including child abuse and typical profiles of perpetrators of mass shootings across the country.
“The discourse about school shootings is incredibly problematic because the central factor is rarely mentioned in mainstream media,” Katz said. “The single most important factor is the gender of the perpetrator. When these shootings are addressed, it is almost always about how we need to address guns or mental health issues, but it’s almost like nobody wants to mention the elephant in the room, which is gender. If the real issue was guns and mental illness, then why aren’t 50% of the shootings done by girls.”
To 21-year-old TLU senior and applied physics major Nwankwo Nwankwo, Katz’s presentation was a refreshing eye-opener to the dangers of not speaking out.
“It’s really good connecting with someone who can speak so strongly about an idea and not back down,” Nwankwo said. “What I was raised on was the same as what he said of ‘It starts at home.’ He talked about dealing with the issues from your boys, from your teammates, and nipping things in the bud, stopping things when you notice them, and he hit that really well.”
Nwankwo also said that speakers like Katz are a vital part of university-level education – especially for those who are just starting their college careers.
“These talks are important because, first of all, this is a college campus,” he said. “You have a lot of freshmen coming in, and they don’t know very much when it comes to information like this. So these talks are critical because they let people know that there is help available to them and that you can change the system to make it right.”
Connor Breen, a SAFE Community domestic violence shelter education specialist, also attended the event and said he planned to use some of what he learned from Katz in a presentation of his own.
“I am here partially to appreciate the event and partially to participate,” Breen said. “When I was 19, I listened to (Katz’s) TED Talks, which was one of the first videos that I watched that articulated why this is important and how do we engage men. I really liked his points on critiquing how masculinity intersects with some of the rape culture that we are experiencing, and that’s definitely something that I plan on including in my panel tomorrow.”
Katz closed his panel with an open floor for students to ask questions.
The inquiries varied from the relationship of religion to rape culture, to how to help a loved one who has experienced sexual assault.
“I think the event went very well,” said Jennifer Mata, director of TLU’s Center for Mexican American Studies and panel chair. “I hope that students begin to think about the way that violence, gender-based violence, gender identity and all of these types of social constructions are at play in their lives and that they transform it. I hope they can begin to change things that aren’t positive and try to find ways to create a better and more just society for everyone.”
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
