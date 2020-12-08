It began to look a lot like Christmas on Friday after Mayor Victor Contreras flipped the switch — actually he pushed a button — illuminating the city of Marion’s Veterans Park.

The display was threatened due to perceived budgetary constraints in recent years, the mayor said. However, members of the community and city staff pitched in this year to get it done on a sparse budget and bring joy to the townspeople, Contreras said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

