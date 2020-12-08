If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion Mayor Victor Contreras says a few words to the gathered crowd after he pushes the button to light the Christmas tree and other decorations Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in front of City Hall in downtown Marion.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A small crowd gathers to participate in an annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Veterans Park in downtown Marion.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
The gazebo, trees and poles boast brightly colored decorations celebrating Christmas in the annual tree lighting celebration Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Veterans Park in downtown Marion.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Fields of festive decorations light up Veterans Park after an annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Marion.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Christmas decorations bring holiday cheer to Marion City Hall after an annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown Marion.
It began to look a lot like Christmas on Friday after Mayor Victor Contreras flipped the switch — actually he pushed a button — illuminating the city of Marion’s Veterans Park.
The display was threatened due to perceived budgetary constraints in recent years, the mayor said. However, members of the community and city staff pitched in this year to get it done on a sparse budget and bring joy to the townspeople, Contreras said.
