Area high school students readied their protective goggles and put in ear plugs as they visited manufacturing facilities in the area.
National Manufacturing day kicked off Friday morning with almost 200 tenth-grade students from Seguin, Navarro and Marion high schools gathered, ready to learn about the local manufacturing businesses in and around Seguin.
The tour is a collaborated effort between the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Chamber of Commerce and the school districts to provide students with a crash course in companies and the career paths are within them.
“This is the third year that we’ve had our student bus tours,” Economic Development Director Josh Schneuker said. “We’ve got about 180 students that are making tours throughout Seguin, and they will be stopping at nine different manufacturers. The kids will be at each manufacturer for about an hour, for each tour and they will be able to see things like what is made here in Seguin, the technology behind it, the career pathways and just get some industry exposure to highlight the importance of manufacturing.”
The first stop on the student’s factory excursion was the Alamo Group Inc.
The tour consisted of around six different stops throughout the facility, Seguin High School engineering and robotics teacher Fernando Mora said.
“This tour is important for the kids because it gets to expose them to what’s here in Seguin,” Mora said. “I think they’re constantly looking outside of the area and they don’t realize that it’s like a gold mine here as far as jobs are concerned. What I personally want the kids to take away from this experience is that what we teach in the classroom is actually being utilized in the workforce and I think that’s a big thing because a lot of times kids drag their feet and say ‘We’re just going through another lesson,’ but now they can see that they should hold onto that lesson when they’re out there in the workforce.”
Seguin High School sophomore Juan Gomez, 16, said the tour was an eye-opening look into an industry he knew little about.
“It was interesting to see all of what was going on behind the scenes and see everything that goes into it,” he said. “I thought it was really interesting how they processed everything and all of the construction that goes into it.”
Sophomore Ryan Espinoza, 15, was intrigued by how the businesses work.
“It was a good presentation,” Espinoza said. “It was fun because I learned quite a bit about what goes on behind the scenes of these factories, but it hasn’t really changed my opinion of them, because you just take something and you produce it.”
At the end of the tour, students were given a presentation by Alamo Group Inc. human resources manager Gloria Callaway that focused on the varying types of career opportunities available at the company.
“This program is just magnificent,” Callaway said. “We do this every year, and it’s interesting to see the types of questions that they have and how they participate. A lot of the students don’t even know what we do here, even though we’ve been around for 15 years. As a matter of fact, we tell all of the students after the tour that we offer summer internship programs, and some of them come back every summer. We have even had some that return during their summer break once they’re in college and have even come on board with us after they graduate.”
After the tour at Alamo Group Inc., the students continued their visits at Caterpillar, Tessco Technologies, Niagara Bottling, CMC Steel, Cargill, Minigrip, Koehler Company and Central States Manufacturing, Schneuker said.
The San Antonio Manufacturing Association (SAMA) also met at Alamo Group Inc. for a tour of their own to spread awareness of the importance of manufacturing companies and their impact on the economy.
“National manufacturing day is really a day that was created to create industry exposure in manufacturing careers,” Schneuker said. “I think there is a perception out there that it’s almost like going into a coal mine and I think that’s what people think manufacturing is but its much more than that.
“There’s really a lot of advanced technology at play, and things like that, that are integrated into the process. So today here at the Alamo Group Inc., the San Antonio Manufacturers Association is having its big manufacturing day event, where they’ve brought in folks from across the region to really showcase what is made here at Alamo Group in Seguin.”
