Wreck

Seguin Police Department officers investigate what happened during a two-vehicle collision that sent one man to the local hospital and injured no one else Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, on Court Street in Seguin.

 Dalondo Moultrie

A traffic wreck Thursday afternoon in Seguin sent a man to the hospital after he smashed his car into an 18-wheeler truck.

The car driver went by ambulance to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Seguin Police Traffic Officer Willie Ybarra said. The Toyota Avalon suffered additional damage after firefighters arrived to help the driver, he said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

