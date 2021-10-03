If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Police Department officers investigate what happened during a two-vehicle collision that sent one man to the local hospital and injured no one else Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, on Court Street in Seguin.
A traffic wreck Thursday afternoon in Seguin sent a man to the hospital after he smashed his car into an 18-wheeler truck.
The car driver went by ambulance to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Seguin Police Traffic Officer Willie Ybarra said. The Toyota Avalon suffered additional damage after firefighters arrived to help the driver, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.