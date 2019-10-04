The Seguin Brewing Company is home to a vast array of IPA’s, Kolsch’s, brews, and now pizza.
The introduction of pizza to the brewing company’s menu comes along with a new seating area that can hold up to 50 guests, Seguin Brewing Company bartender Andrew Day said.
“Shaun (Washington, co-owner) works in the food service industry, so he has a lot of experience with this kind of stuff,” Day said. “It’s definitely something that Seguin has been missing out on, and the owners being the guys that they are just wanted to help out the community and put in a nice sit-down pizza place.”
Along with the dozens of brews the establishment offers, the new menu boasts a wide variety of pizzas. They range from a standard pepperoni pie to specialties like the “Sleek Blue Ribbon” — a pizza consisting of cheese, chicken, artichoke, spinach, mushrooms, roasted garlic and pesto.
“We offer around five different specialty pizzas, and then we have your normal pizzas like a Margherita pizza and the like,” Day said. “It comes around to about eight or nine pizzas that we offer. We also have the option for guests to build their own pizza where they can put whatever topping on they want. One of my favorites is the ‘SBC Special,’ which has brie cheese, honey and ham on it.”
Some others include the “Garden Fresh” — cheese, artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, and pesto — and “Buffalo Chicken” — cheese, roasted chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, buffalo sauce and ranch.
“We’re doing a lot of really cool, interesting stuff,” Day said. “We also have a vegetable-based specialty pizza that has mozzarella and pesto and stuff like that on it. I believe we will do some beer pairings in the future, but I don’t know how far down the road that will be.”
The business hopes to expand its offerings, Day said.
“We are planning to do wings eventually, and one of the specialty wing sauces we are going to do will be a honey pecan wing sauce because honey pecan is one of our most well-known beers, so that’s going to go into the direction of the beer pairing process,” he said.
Located at the back of the new seating area is a gas-fired pizza oven, which Day says can fire up a pizza at rapid speeds.
“It’s a natural gas-fired oven that can reach up to 500 degrees,” Day said. “So it gets hot pretty quick, and that makes it easy for us to pop in some pizzas really quickly so that we can get them out to the customer as soon as possible. It’s pretty pronounced back there, so when you come in, you get to see it all happening as you order.”
Manning the oven are chefs Lionel Guerra, David Estrada and Sam Long, who together boast an impressive repertoire of pizza making expertise, Day said.
“As of right now, we have a three-person mix going on,” Day said. “They all work the oven. Sam, for instance, has worked in the artisan pizza industry for around five to seven years now.”
Creating the doughy concoctions was no easy task, Day said. It required many attempts of trial and error to get the pizza to the quality the brewery desired.
“We’ve had around two soft openings,” Day said. “The first one was one weekend where we just did an impromptu opening with $5 pizzas, and it was the first day we were cooking. It was more of a feedback thing to see how people responded to it. The people that did come back the next weekend gave us some compliments that said that we had already improved greatly, just in that week. We have some really cool chefs back there that have some really cool ideas, so it’s going to be awesome.”
Seguin Brewing Company is located at 111 W. Gonzalez St. Hours of operation are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on Seguin Brewing Company, call 830-463-5097 or visit www.facebook.com/seguinbrewingco/ .
