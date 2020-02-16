A local contractor was selected to head up the Starcke Park Pro Shop project.
Seguin City Council passed a resolution awarding The Koehler Company’s bid of $1.08 million for the rehabilitation of the building located in Max Starcke Park at 650 River Drive West.
Plans for the reconstruction began in July of 2018 when the city partnered up with TSG Architects of Gonzales to helm the planning, the agenda reads.
A conference was held following that partnership in January of this year, allowing those interested to tour the site and formulate bids for the project.
Several days later, the city began accepting bids for the project, receiving six with the lowest bid of $1.07 million rom R. L. Rhode General Contracting of Adkins and the highest of $1.4 million from local company Sullivan Contracting Services.
The Koehler Company ranked second of the lowest proposals amongst the six and was awarded the bid following a motion by council member Mark Herbold and seconded by council member Fonda Mathis.
“TSG Architect was hired to do the engineering, design and project management of the project,” Seguin Director of Facilities Greg Odom said. “Part of their scope was to review all bids and make a recommendation on who to award the project to based on TSG’s criteria. The assessment included price, time, and past performance with sub-contractors, experience with municipalities and financial stability. After reviewing all the info, TSG recommended The Koehler Company for the project, and the city agreed.”
Construction on the location is slated to begin in the middle of March and should take about 180 days to complete, Odom said.
“The biggest issue will be trying not to interfere with the golf operations,” Odom said. “We will be moving the pro shop operations into the Park’s office during the construction.”
The construction will address several mechanical, plumbing and electrical issues that have affected the 80-year-old pro shop. It was last remodeled more than 40 years ago, Starcke Golf Course Superintendent and General Manager Bruce Allen said.
Cosmetic upgrades to the pro shop as well as renovations to golf course grounds are part of the scope of work, Odom said.
“We have been wanting to remodel the pro shop for quite some time, it has been several years since any major repairs or remodels have been done,” Odom said. “The changes to the front facade of the building will make it look more like it did when it was built in 1938. The rear covered patio between the clubhouse and the practice putting green will be a great place for golfers to gather and enjoy the area.”
The awarded bid follows an estimated budget of $1.5 million for the construction project that was presented as part of a Certificate of Obligation series last month.
The Koehler Company will conduct the construction for about $400,000 less than budgeted.
“I think it is a great thing for the city,” Odom said. “It shows the community that we are working hard on making this a better place to live, and I believe it will bring in more golfers which will increase the revenue for the golf course.”
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
