Seguin broke out of its shell and went nuts once again this weekend for Pecan Fest and Heritage Days.
The annual celebration is a salute to the city’s culture and the nut that made it famous, Seguin Main Street and CVB Director Kyle Kramm said.
“It’s always good to have a reason to party,” he said. “That’s what today is about, and so we’re celebrating a lot of things today between Juan Seguin’s 213th birthday, and then the pecan and all the heritage and culture that has developed Seguin.”
There was a variety of activities for people to do all across the city, he said.
“It started in the morning with the Healthy Nut Run out at Starcke Park that benefits the Seguin Education Foundation and they had a lot of runners there,” Kramm said. “The bigger events are Trade Days down in Central Park where we have about a hundred vendors selling all different items and pecans and stuff like that, and also activities out at the Big Red Barn.”
Other activities included Pape Pecan House and Nutcracker Museum tours, Sebastopol House historic site tours, the 2nd Annual Pumpkins on Pikes event at the Seguin Outdoor Learning Center and more, according to the Pecan Fest program schedule.
DeeDee Burns of Seguin said she was enjoying the festivities with her grandchildren, Lane, 8, and Kaylynn, 4.
“We started early at the Healthy Nut Run,” she said. “Lane did the whole 5K for the first time. I ran the 5K and came in first place in my age group. Then we decided to come out here and check out all the great vendors.”
Kramm said about a third of the vendors were locals from Seguin, and others from all over came and set-up.
“We’ve got some new ones, like Snickers is here this year selling their new pecan Snickers bars,” he said. “We also have a vendor with a build-your-own teddy bear station. Lots of different things for sale.”
Sisters Yolanda Howard and Esther Perez, both of Seguin, enjoyed their shopping at Trade Days.
“There was a little booth over there — the Seguin Conservation Society,” Howard said. “We got the pumpkin bunt cake, candy pecans and jalapeño brittle.”
Both Howard and Burns praised the ballet folklórico dancers who performed at the band stand in Central Park in the morning. They were performers from Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin.
Teatro De Artes Program Coordinator Beto Rincón said the organization has provided ballet folklórico performances during Pecan Fest for the past several years and held a free arts and crafts booth for the duration of the event.
“Largely, we’re here showing the community our commitment to the youth by showcasing the hard work that our youth do as part of our organization,” Rincón said. “We enjoy providing these performances so the general public is able to see their talents.”
Rincón praised the event and said he hopes it expands for years to come.
“I think on behalf of Teatro, we hope that it continues to flourish and grow into something that continues to not only celebrate the pecan, but celebrate the people that live here and organizations that call this place home and are committed to improving our community,” he said.
Other musical entertainment at the Central Park bandstand included Hunter A. Smith, The De Leons and County Line Band.
Over at the Big Red Barn, people continued to harvest a good time. They could eat a traditional turkey dinner, learn about pecans and children could participate in a variety of games, said Jenny Siltmann, Pecan Fest chair at the Big Red Barn.
“Those who came out might learn about pecans,” she said. “We have a gentleman in the pecan museum who is teaching people about how he grows pecans, and the progression about the growth of the pecan. People can also learn about the heritage of this community with all of the buildings we have out in the village.”
Sarah Westerfield of Seguin said she was having a good time at the Big Red Barn with her son, Owyn, 5.
“We’re having a great time,” she said. “We went downtown and did some shopping. We came here and enjoyed some games and saw how to make rope.”
“And it was a strong rope,” Owyn said.
Morris Vader of Marion gave the rope demonstrations at the event.
“People are stopping by who have never seen it,” he said. “They see ropes in stores and they tie stuff with them all the time, but they’ve never seen how they’re made.”
Children could also pet animals in a petting zoo, take a train ride and participate in a hay dive.
Siltmann said all of the kid events were doing well.
“Our hay dive is going over pretty good,” she said. “We might think about doing that again.”
One thing missing from previous years’ events was a Pecan Queen, said Kay Willmann, director of the Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center.
“We did not do that this year,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot of interest in it. You need a lot of interest and a lot of energy for something like that, and if it’s not there, it’s better just to back off.”
Linda Valdez said she is from San Antonio and was glad she drove in for the event, which she praised.
“We’re going to come back next year and we’re going to bring friends,” Valdez said.
Kramm hoped those who came out enjoyed themselves and the time with their families.
“I hope they have a great time and learned a little bit about Seguin,” he said. “I hope they keep coming back and visiting us if they’re from out of town.”
Steffanie Agnew is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette.
@seguingazette.com .
