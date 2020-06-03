The city is looking at potentially abandoning the Walnut Creek wastewater treatment plant and expanding the Geronimo Creek facility, an investment of about $184 million over several years.
Water/Wastewater Utilities Director Timothy Howe presented a plan to “eliminating the Walnut Branch Wastewater Plant” and creating a pipeline to divert wastewater to the Geronimo Creek site during the regular city council meeting.
“[The Walnut Branch Treatment Plant] is a confined space, it’s surrounded on one side by a cemetery, we got a neighborhood on the Northside and then we have the creek on the Westside and then the river to South so we can’t really say ‘let's grab some more property and build a bigger plant there at that site,’” Howe said.
There are many benefits to scrapping the plant, Howe said.
“When you say ‘hey let's eliminate a wastewater treatment plant out of the near downtown area you can’t help but say ‘well there’s a lot of advantage to that,” he said. “Not to mention eliminating odor, from a safety standpoint, there won’t be chlorine containers stored downtown, operating costs, operating one plant versus two, things like that. So it’s kind of like a no brainer when you think about the pros and cons.”
If the city decides to move forward with the plan, costs would reach more than $184 million over several years and would be paid for by the Texas Water Development board funding.
"When you think about it, we’re already spending $37.1 million,” he said. “We’re looking at spending about $90 (million) more to expand that Walnut Branch, so that total is $126 million. So, the city has little to no option but to spend about $120 million over the course of the next 12 years, and it’s still going to have two treatment plants. If you choose not to do that, the difference in that $126 (million) and that $184 (million) is a decision of about $57.5 million to eliminate the treatment plant out of downtown."
If given the go ahead with the project, Howe said the demolition and construction of the pipeline can be completed in about a five-year span.
Once the necessary work to divert operations from the Walnut Branch Wastewater Plant to the Geronimo Creek Site is complete, the Walnut Branch Wastewater Plant will be demolished, Howe said.
“I think this is probably going to be one of the best urban improvement things that the city has ever done if we can get this thing done,” Seguin Mayor Don Keil said. “It will be amazing.”
