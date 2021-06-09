If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Police Officer Jonathan Gonzales (left), Seguin Fire Lt. Kade Zunker (center) and Firefighter/Paramedic Derek Clark look at all of the posters entered into the Badges, Bikes and Tykes poster contest on Thursday, June 3 at Rodriguez Elementary.
Seguin firefighters and police officers look over the enteries for the Badges, Bikes and Tykes poster contest on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Vogel Elementary.
Seguin Police Officer Jonathan Gonzales (left), Seguin Fire Lt. Kade Zunker (center) and Firefighter/Paramedic Derek Clark look at all of the posters entered into the Badges, Bikes and Tykes poster contest on Thursday, June 3 at Rodriguez Elementary.
Seguin police officers and Seguin firefighters present bikes to the Badges, Bikes and Tykes poster contest winners on Thursday, June 3, 3021 at Rodriguez Elementary School.
Seguin police officers and Seguin firefighters present bikes to the Badges, Bikes and Tykes poster contest winners on Thursday, June 3, 3021 at Vogel Elementary School.
Seguin police officers and firefighters looked at walls and tables filled with drawings at several area school campuses.
They selected the top two drawings in each grade at each campus, one by a boy and girl, and awarded the winners bicycles in place of the annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes event that is typically held in May.
