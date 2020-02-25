A Geronimo-area cemetery recently received state recognition, shining a little light on the burial ground which is about one and a quarter centuries old.
In 1992, Lone Oak Cemetery was designated a Texas Historical Landmark, said Jeff Bormann, president of the Lone Oak Cemetery Association. The latest honor adds to the cemetery’s accolades, he said.
“I think it was the opportunity to have another distinction,” Bormann said. “It’s certainly an opportunity to be designated in a different way.”
In January, the Texas Historical Commission designated Lone Oak a Texas Historic Cemetery, which means the cemetery has been legally recorded through the commission’s Cemetery Preservation Program. Being a part of the program helps ensure preservation of cemeteries, Bormann said.
Texas Historic Cemetery designation is reserved for cemeteries that are 50 years old and documented through the process of recording their historic association and significance, according to a written statement the Texas Historical Commission released.
“Cemeteries are important keys in the history of Texas. Designation as a Historic Texas Cemetery helps increase public awareness of these important cultural resources,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the Texas Historical Commission. “Knowledge and education are among the best ways to guarantee the preservation of a historic cemetery.”
Lone Oak Cemetery’s origin dates back to about 1897 and it is located in the areas of Geronimo and Barbarossa. The Lone Oak Cemetery Association keeps up the maintenance at the cemetery, which is about 500 feet by 500 feet in area, Bormann said.
He believes more than 1,000 people were buried at the cemetery, including some prominent names from the region and several military veterans, at least one of whom served in the Civil War, Bormann said.
Cemeteries hold valuable historic information and are often the last reminders of early settlements’ historical events, religious beliefs, lifestyles and genealogy, read the state association’s news release. While the Historic Texas Cemetery designation encourages cemetery preservation, it cannot guarantee that a historic cemetery will avoid destruction, it read.
Threats to historic cemeteries include urban expansion and development, vandalism, long-term deterioration from weather, uncontrolled vegetation and lack of commitment to preservation practice, the statement read.
The commission developed the Historic Texas Cemetery designation to address the destruction of historic cemeteries and the illegal removal of cemetery fixture, according to the statement.
With two distinctions under its belt, the Lone Oak Cemetery Association has no plans, currently, to seek further recognition, Bormann said.
“There might be something on the national scale,” he said. “But no, we haven’t even thought about that.”
