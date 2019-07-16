A local non-profit is helping a Seguin mother achieve her dreams of building a new home for her family.
Elaine Achterberg was recently selected and announced as Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity’s newest homeowner.
The 39-year-old single mother and co-Director for Parents Preferred Child’s Care was busy at work when she received the exhilarating news.
“I was in a room taking care of some babies so I couldn’t scream and cry like I wanted to but I was very excited,” Achterberg said.
Achterberg, who is also a volunteer at Crossroads Church, said she was beyond thrilled to hear of the organization’s selection, but wondered if someone wasn’t more deserving.
“I always take care of other people and I always think that there are others more deserving, so I started to feel a little guilty that another family didn’t get selected,” she said. “I also felt relieved because I’m finally going to have a proper home where I can take care of my son.”
Achterberg applied for the services of Habitat for Humanity in order to seek a better life for her 14-year-old son Christian Achterberg.
“My son has autism, ADD and developmental delays,” Elaine said. “We live in a very small one-and-a-half bedroom RV and it’s just not big enough. I wanted to have a proper home to be able to show him how to take care of himself so he can function in the community the best that he can and I definitely cannot do that where I’m at right now.”
Although the home won’t be complete for quite some time, Christian already has plans in store to make the residence a warm and loving place.
“I went to look at the two lots available and I told my son ‘we’re going to go look at the place where mommy’s going to get a house built for us,’” Elaine said. “He was thinking that it was already there and he was wondering why we haven’t moved in already and I had to explain. But what he really keeps asking for is when we get the house that he can get a cat and a dog, that’s all he’s worried about.”
For 26 years, Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity has supplied those in need with affordable homes. And with over 28 homes in the area under their belt, the organization has built a small community’s worth of housing. The Achterberg family is their latest selection.
The application process for Habitat for Humanity is lengthy. It spans months of waiting with long periods of not knowing where one stands amongst the sea of other applicants. However, for Elaine it was more than waiting, it was a stroke of luck.
“I applied first in July of last year and was given a call back at the end of May,” she said. “I was told the family that had originally been picked had to disqualify so they were going back through applicants. I resubmit some paperwork and I got the notification that I was one of four people they selected to do the home visits on. The decision wasn’t made until the end of June and they came to my place of work to give me the good news.”
To qualify for a home with Habitat for Humanity applicants must meet three standards that the organization has in place to make sure that those who build their homes are able to keep them.
“There are three criteria that we include when selecting a habitat homeowner,” Habitat for Humanity Secretary Steve Anderson said. “One is demonstrated need for better housing, two is the ability to pay a monthly mortgage, and three is willingness to partner in the construction of their house in what we call a sweat equity.”
The sweat equity is Habitat for Humanity’s way of ensuring that selected homeowners contribute to the organization in some manner with a minimum of 200 hours. This is most often done by aiding in the construction of the home or through service in the Habitat store. However, there are many other ways that one can contribute if hours don’t permit it.
“I plan on doing some of the hours volunteering in the store and then I was told the work days on the site would be on Thursdays and Saturdays so I will be there every Saturday to help with construction once it starts with whatever they tell me they need me to do,” Elaine said. “I also have several friends who said they would either come to the site or the store and volunteer their time towards my equity hours.”
With their home due to be complete sometime between December and February, the ecstatic mother wishes to use this experience as a paradigm for her son and others in similar situations to follow.
“I’m just very grateful for my son and I to be selected and to just be an example that if you work hard, eventually you’re dreams will come true,” Elaine said.
Anderson and the organization share Elaine’s excitement.
“We’re very happy for her and her son and we think they’re going to be an outstanding partner family with Habitat,” Anderson said. “We look forward to working with them in building her new house, the construction will start this coming month so typically it takes us about six months to build from start to finish so sometime in early 2020 they should be able to move in.”
