MARION — For close to half-of-a-century, Marion State Bank has had two mainstays serving customers and the community.
On Friday, members of the community were offered the chance to say goodbye to the long-time bankers at the financial institution. Coworkers hosted a retirement event at the bank for Jerry Penshorn and Joyce Damerau, who are calling it quits after 47 and 46 years, respectively.
Alice Heinemeyer, who has a Seguin address, said she’s known both women for decades. She graduated high school with Penshorn and met Damerau through Heinemeyer’s first husband who also worked at the bank.
“You couldn’t find any nicer ladies who really worked hard for this bank,” Heinemeyer said. “They’re really pillars of the community. It’s really going to be sad to see them go.”
The bank invited customers like Heinemeyer and many others to visit the bank to bid farewell to the cherished employees. People who visited throughout the day were treated to cake, punch and more while celebrating Penshorn’s and Damerau’s contributions to the bank.
Penshorn said she started working in bookkeeping in September 1972 at Marion State Bank. The time has flown by and she can’t recall a boring moment working in the banking industry, Penshorn said.
Things have changed throughout the years, she said. Recognizing that working nearly 50 years is a rarity, Penshorn said she continued for so long for a rather simple reason.
“I like that money rolling in,” she said with a sly smile. “I travel a lot so I like to have that extra money when I travel.”
She will continue to travel but beyond that, she’s not sure what she’ll do with all of the newly acquired free time, said Penshorn, who retires as the bank’s vice president and internal auditor.
About four months after Penshorn started working at the bank, Damerau said she began working in bookkeeping at Marion State Bank. She already had spent about nine years at Seguin State Bank.
From bookkeeping and teller work, Damerau said, she worked her way up to a vice president position and secretary to the board of directors. Along the way there has been some excitement.
Damerau thought back Friday to the most excitement she remembers at Marion State Bank.
“I guess when we were robbed Dec. 7, 1999; I remember the exact date,” she said. “We had a lady come in and robbed our teller window. It wasn’t me. It was one of the tellers.”
She will become a full-time caregiver to her husband who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, Damerau said. She added that she enjoyed Friday’s send off and thought it was wonderful to see so many of the customers she’s helped and shared experiences with over the years.
Saying goodbye to their co-workers and customers was difficult, Damerau said.
“It’ll be sad to not be seeing them again,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.