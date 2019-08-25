Around the beginning of this year, the Guadalupe County Elections office took delivery of new voting machines that, hopefully, would go a long way in helping residents cast their ballots securely and confidently.
With one small election under the machines’ belts, Election Administrator Lisa Hayes is rolling them out for county voters to get a better look at and feel for the new machines. Hayes is holding a three-day-long election equipment showcase at both election offices in the county.
“We want voters from across the county to come out and try our new equipment,” Hayes said. “We used it for the first time in the May election, but because that was a smaller election, it wasn’t county wide, it was a smaller cross section of voters who go to use the equipment. We hope by doing this showcase, we give all the registered voters the chance to come out and try the equipment before the November election.”
The showcase is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the election offices in Seguin and Schertz. The Seguin office is located at 215 S. Milam St. and the one in Schertz is at 1101 Elbel.
The hours are intended to give voters and her staff the opportunity to treat the showcase, in some ways, like a real election, Hayes said.
“By doing the extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the two days, we want to give the voters who work in or out of Seguin the chance to try to get there before or after work,” she said. “It mimics the hours we offer on election days. We want to make it easy for them to come in and vote even when they’re coming out just to try the new equipment.”
Guadalupe County’s old election equipment offered touch-screens balloting. The machines tabulated everything on the spot, Hayes said.
The new equipment has touch screens but also provides a printout for voters to peruse their selections before officially casting the ballots, she said. From there, voters put the paper ballots into a ballot scanner that offers ease in reviewing selections and an extra level of accountability, Hayes said.
“There’s something about having paper in their hands that makes people more comfortable. To be able to read it on a piece of paper and then deposit it into the counter seems to give our voters more confidence their vote is being cast as they want it,” she said. “The great part about doing a paper ballot is when we go back and do a post-election audit, we have that paper ballot to go back and count. Tis’ just another way to make sure our totals are exactly what they should be.”
The new voting system — including hardware, software and more — cost the county $1.6 million, Hayes said. Many who have used the equipment and reached out to her said they enjoyed the experience, Hayes said.
Buying the equipment made for a good investment, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“I do think the new election equipment was worth the money,” he said. “It provides us with not only updated and new reliable equipment but the biggest important factor is the double verification, electronic and written verification of the votes, that gives us a whole other level of security in our system.”
Having lots of voters attend the showcase and test out the equipment could help eliminate confusion at the polls come Election Day, Kutscher said. It can ease voters’ minds and prevent them from being shocked or intimidated when they see the new devices in November, he said.
The May elections had school district and some municipal issues on the ballot but not all members of the populace had cause to vote, Hayes said. In November, the ballot will consist of constitutional amendments on which more people will be able to cast voice their opinions.
Then next year, a primary election is scheduled for March. Cities and schools will vote again in May and, if necessary, a primary runoff would be scheduled for late May, Hayes said. Then in November 2020 is the presidential election, which generally draws a larger pool of voters than other elections.
“So come out and get to know the equipment because you will be seeing it a lot next year,”Hays said. “We hope.”
