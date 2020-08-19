If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Donna Dodgen has officially filed for the position of mayor for the city of Seguin.
Dodgen served on the Seguin City Council from 2012 to 2018. Upon her arrival in Seguin 27 years ago, and marrying lifelong resident Jerry Greiner, she became involved in community service and began her journey of becoming an involved member of the Seguin community.
