Taking cues from the flashy, costumed conventions that happen across the world, Seguin Art League last unveiled its Comic Con window display.

The league each month places art pieces in its storefront window showcasing its members’ talents at the building being renovated to serve as the league’s headquarters. The month’s display tips a hat to super heroes and heroines and others honored at comic book conventions and other fantasy features, said Liz Romero, a past president.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

