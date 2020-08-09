If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Art League members stretched their boundaries to create works like the ones shown as part of a Comic Con theme for display, Art League President Nancy Kissiar said Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the league's building in Seguin.
As past President Liz Romero looks on, current Seguin Art League President Nancy Kissiar goes through some photos on her electronic tablet of an art project idea that resulted from work she did for this month's window exhibit Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Seguin.
Seguin Art League President Nancy Kissiar shows off one of the entries into the league's current monthly display exhibit with a Comic Con theme on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Seguin Art League, which is being renovated, in Seguin.
Work displayed for the Seguin Art League's recent showing include a Green Man created of fiber and other materials that President Nancy Kissiar said will be part of a month-long show Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Seguin.
Jud McCallic, a member of the Seguin Art League, produced this piece and was awarded top honors at this month's Comic Con-themed exhibit and hung in the league's display window Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Seguin.
Nancy Kissiar, president of the Seguin Art League, talks about the art she made for this month's Comic Con-themed window display Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the league's building in Seguin.
Work displayed for the Seguin Art League's recent showing include a Green Man created of fiber and other materials that President Nancy Kissiar said will be part of a month-long show Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Seguin.
Richard Kissiar, husband to Seguin Art League President Nancy Kissiar, repositions one of the works currently on display at the league's Comic Con themed show Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Seguin.
Taking cues from the flashy, costumed conventions that happen across the world, Seguin Art League last unveiled its Comic Con window display.
The league each month places art pieces in its storefront window showcasing its members’ talents at the building being renovated to serve as the league’s headquarters. The month’s display tips a hat to super heroes and heroines and others honored at comic book conventions and other fantasy features, said Liz Romero, a past president.
