Marion ISD staff will see an significant increase in pay this school year.
On Wednesday, the Marion ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to increase staff salaries an average of 9% .
Superintendent Kelly Lindholm said the ability to offer more to their staff comes from House Bill 3 and conservative budgeting.
House Bill 3 is allowing the district to increase salaries for teachers and paraprofessionals.
“House Bill 3 has been a very good thing for Marion ISD,” she said. “House Bill 3 has basically given us funding, about half a million dollars, to put toward teachers salaries and about $160,000 to put toward paraprofessional salaries.”
Starting the 2019-2020 school year, beginning salaries for a first year teacher is $45,600, a $4,500 increase from last year.
At the 10 year mark, teachers will earn $50,850, up $4,750 from $46,100. Educators with 35 years or more experience will see $64,600 as opposed to the $60,400 from last year.
“Our board has been wonderful these last few years, going along with recommendations every year of trying to improve, especially to try to bring up our beginner teacher salary to be more competitive with our neighboring districts,” Lindholm said. “Part of this has been a growth process for us, working off a salary schedule every year and putting as much possible back into the pockets of our staff members and increasing it every single year for the past four or five years.”
However, it is not just teachers who are benefitting from the increase, Lindholm said.
“All of the auxiliary staff will be in line with the paraprofessional staff members in seeing at least a 9% increase as well,” she said. All of our staff members are included in the increases, that includes maintenance as well as cafeteria staff. Every year that has been our process. We try to do increases for all staff members, not just teachers, so this is just part of that as well. We feel very fortunate.”
