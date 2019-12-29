Many people enjoy popping off a little steam and a few fireworks to ring in the New Year.
Authorities in Guadalupe County understand residents’ desire for merriment and even support it; however, it should come with a little common sense, said Kristen Moczygemba, a program specialist in the county fire marshal’s office.
“Basically our message is while we want everybody to have fun and enjoy their New Year’s celebrations, but remember two things that don’t mix with fire works are alcohol and young children,” she said.
Moczygemba warned that the most popular firework for children is the most dangerous.
“The biggest thing is a lot of times parents think sparklers are safe for their kids to use,” she said. “Sparklers burn extremely hot and can cause a lot of injuries to hands and also have the potential of catching clothing on fire. If you’re going to allow the children to play with sparklers, it needs to be done under close supervision.”
It’s those times when an adult should hold off on partaking in drinking alcohol, Moczygemba said.
“It’s hard to supervise children if you’re under the influence of alcohol,” she said.
There are some legal rules people in Guadalupe County must follow during the time-honored tradition, Moczygemba said.
The most important one to note is that igniting and possessing fireworks is only legal in the unincorporated parts of Guadalupe County.
Fireworks ordinances bar residents from having or using fireworks within city limits, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
Fireworks sales for the holiday season run through the evening of Jan. 1, he said. Some vendors offer products that might be used within city limits, Dreiss said.
“There are some fireworks that are not classified as actual fireworks that the local retailers do sell,” he said. “They are allowed inside the city limits. They’re fountain sparklers and the kids pop devices, things like that.”
If the packaging is labeled with a “1.4 g” on it, then it is classified as fireworks and banned from city limits, Dreiss said.
For those deciding to go outside the city limits to handle fireworks, the city fire marshal said have fun but be extra cautious. Fireworks can be dangerous, he said.
“One firecracker can severely damage a person’s hand and render it nonfunctional,” Dreiss said.
The goal, he said, is to get through the holiday season without any fireworks-related injuries.
Moczygemba warned those who don’t own property in unincorporated areas of the county against lighting fireworks on a property without permission.
“It is illegal to ignite fireworks on a property that does not belong to you unless you have consent of the property owner,” Moczygemba said. “Sometimes people see an open field and they try to pop fireworks. Maybe they live in the city and drive and just see an open field so they try to light fireworks there. We warn people to not trespass on others’ property.”
Also, it is illegal to shoot fireworks across a roadway, she said. That applies whether a person is stationary or riding in a moving vehicle. Either way is against the law, Moczygemba said.
Trouble also awaits people who use fireworks dangerously, she said. Keeping a rationale head and sticking to what’s right is important during fireworks celebrations, Moczygemba said.
“If you’re popping fireworks and you cause a fire that damages someone else’s property, you may be held liable for that as well, both criminally and civilly,” she said. “Same thing if you’re popping fireworks in an unsafe manner and someone gets injured. You could be held responsible for that as well, which is another reason alcohol doesn’t mix well with fireworks.”
Moczygemba offered more suggestions for people to safely and legally partake in New Year’s Eve revelry with pyrotechnics.
Only light fireworks one at a time. Don’t try to relight or pick up fireworks that haven’t fully ignited. Have a bucket of water at the ready for fireworks that don’t fully ignite.
“Douse it with a bucket of water to make sure it’s out and the fuse isn’t lit inside,” Moczygemba said.
Proper disposal also is important, she said. That means dousing them with water and not just shoving them into a garbage bag without soaking them, the program specialist said.
Being cognizant of one’s neighbors also should be a part of residents’ fireworks displays, Moczygemba said. Sometimes neighbors have loved ones with PTSD or other potential issues that might make hearing loud bangs problematic. They might have pets that are negatively affected by fireworks popping nearby, she said.
Avoiding potential problems could be as simple as just having a conversation with neighbors, Moczygemba said.
“Be courteous of your neighbors and the time,” she said. “Everybody wants to have a good time. While it’s not illegal to pop fireworks well into the early morning hours, if you have close neighbors, we ask that you be considerate. Get to know your neighbors.”
A conversation might lead those looking to avoid the lights and sounds making arrangements to achieve such a goal, Moczygemba said.
It’s not just people community members need to keep in mind, Seguin Animal Services Manager Shelley Lutz said.
“Fireworks stresses animals,” she said. “If they get out of the yards and they go down the street and it is continuing, it is pushing them further and further from home to try to get away from it.”
At the shelter, Lutz said they turn up the music to help drown out the explosions, and encourages local pet owners to do something similar.
“Turn up the TV, turn up the music, sit and cuddle with them,” she said. “If you know you have a fearful animal, it’s not a bad idea to get your animal checked out and get them some medication that will help their anxiety.”
But sometimes law enforcement has to get involved. Members of her office will be patrolling New Year’s Eve night to make sure everyone’s following the law when it comes to fireworks, Moczygemba said.
Anyone who recognizes someone breaking the law should contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office to make a report, she said.
The goal is to keep people, property and pets safe, while those interested in fireworks celebrations have a good time.
“The main message is basically it’s kind of like the drinking message: ‘drink responsibly.’ It’s kind of the same thing with New Year’s Eve and fireworks,” Moczygemba said. “We want everybody to enjoy the new year and celebrate with family and friends but do so in a safe and legal manner.”
