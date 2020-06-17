Relayers are trading in their running shoes for driving gloves this Saturday in support of cancer survivors.
The Relay For Life of Guadalupe County’s Drive-Thru celebration was created to help support the American Cancer Society.
The event will honor cancer survivors and those who lost their fight starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at the Starcke Park Pavilion with Relay teams and volunteers cheering alongside the parade route.
“Our survivors are the heart of our relay, they help remind us why we do what we do,” event chair Misti Guenther said. “We wanted to make it as safe as possible for our survivors along with our team captains and anybody who will attend our celebration. We are hoping that people within the community will come by our drive-thru and make a donation to Relay, because cancer has not stopped.”
This year’s event will include a parade with luminaria lining the route in honor or memory of loved ones. A silent auction will go live on the organization’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“The American Cancer Society has been impacted hard but Guadalupe County is strong, we believe in fighting this awful beast of cancer and we will continue to do it,” Guenther said. “Not many are able to get an event like this together, but we’re doing everything we can. We want to make sure to keep our survivors as safe as possible, but not miss out on having their picture taken and to being cheered on to show that we are still here to support them.”
The Relay For Life of Guadalupe County is the biggest local fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Since originating, the local group has donated more than $2 million to ACS. This year’s event was postponed from its original spring date due to ongoing health concerns regarding COVID-19.
“We’ll be practicing social distancing and wearing gloves and masks as we are handing out swag-bags to the survivors,” Relay For Life Guadalupe County volunteer Jim Johnson said. “There will also be opportunities for drawings for some Relay For Life gear.”
All cancer survivors are encouraged to attend.
“Come out and join us. We want all survivors — registered or not — to come through. We’ll have goody bags and snacks to hand out,” he said.
For more information on the celebration and silent auction, visit www.facebook.com/GuadalupeRelayForLife/ .
