The city is hoping to make bill paying and the ability to monitor or track utility usage easier with an upgraded site.
The city of Seguin recently rolled out its new City Hub Customer Portal for all residents to use through the city’s website www.seguintexas.gov .
The free service can be accessed on all platforms from desktops to mobile devices and offers residents a one-stop-shop to a vast array of actions that include paying utility bills and traffic citations, scheduling payments and reviewing transaction history.
“The online customer portal has been available to our customers since 2015 and was recently updated to include a new feature that gives customers access to information about their water and utilities account,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “With these updates, customers are now able to monitor their utility usage and consumption trends and history. They can also set up text or email notifications when there is a spike in usage. This information is available for them to view at any time from anywhere.”
The update was a year-long process. This is the first time the portal has received an upgrade since its creation five years ago, Sourdellia said.
It was created to make the process of monitoring utility usage and payments a smoother experience for city residents, she said.
“This new feature helps our customers gain a better insight into how and when they are using their water and electric utilities,” she said.
Customers can monitor their usage of water and electricity by the hour, day, week and month. The new portal also allows them the ability to set up text alerts when exceeding cost thresholds, Sourdellia said.
“It also offers the ability to conserve utilities and lower bills,” she said. “This could be cause for investigation to determine a water leak or other problems.”
The additions were created due to growing concerns from users, Sourdellia said.
“We wanted to leverage our technology and data to assist our citizens and answer their most common questions of ‘why is my utility bill so high this month? Do I have a leak? Can I verify my consumption data before I pay my bill,’” Sourdellia said. “We’re excited about seeing how our customers adopt this new feature.”
Currently, about 1,900 registered users of the portal can immediately access the new features.
For more information, call the city Utility Building Office at 830-401-2460. To create an account for the portal, visit municipalonlinepayments.com/seguintx.
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
