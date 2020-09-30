If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Loading chicken into boxes to be distributed to those in line receiving donated food is one way volunteer and church member Maria Rubio helped Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, during a weekly food giving at Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
Pastor Juan Hernandez of The Last Harvest Church donates his time Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, to help hand out boxes of food as part of a weekly distribution at Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
Frank Saenz helps stack one box of food at a time into the rear of a sport utility vehicle Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, during a food distribution event at Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
Boxes of food items are stacked high and wait to be loaded into the vehicles of community members accepting donations Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
A line of vehicles backs up onto FM 78 on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, as the drivers wait to accept donated boxes of food supplies from Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
Volunteers busily work to keep lines moving Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, as drivers filing in to receive boxes of food donations at Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
Various volunteers work at keeping the line moving as they pass out boxes of food to people receiving help Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
Pastor Juan Hernandez of The Last Harvest Church donates his time Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, to help hand out boxes of food as part of a weekly distribution at Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
Church member Robert Kirk loads a donated box of food into a car Sept. 23, 2020, outside Divine Fellowship Ministries in McQueeney.
MCQUEENEY — Cars, trucks, SUVs and more streamed into the lot in front of an unobtrusive church on FM 78 in McQueeney.
In the cue of cars that backed up onto the highway was Tonnie Coleman, who sat in the passenger seat waiting for her opportunity to get a little food assistance from Divine Fellowship Ministries. She learned from a neighbor about the church which provides boxes of food to those who need it.
