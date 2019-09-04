A master of misdirection is ready to wow audiences with his skills in the art of magic and laughter.
Comedic magician Eric Eaton will perform on the Palace Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at the venue located at 314 S. Austin St.
The show features Eaton, a 20-year-old comedian/magician, with more than 13 years of experience up his sleeve.
“I started magic when I was 7 years old after I saw Criss Angel on TV. I thought it would be a good way to meet girls,” he said. “So, I thought, ‘I am going to give that a shot. Now the rest is just kind of history. After a while, I realized making people laugh is something fun, and people enjoy it because everyone likes to laugh, right?”
The show will consist mostly of Eaton as he displays his comedic and magical abilities for about an hour-and-a-half. However, Eaton won’t be the only one on stage, as he likes to involve his audience in a vast majority of his act.
“It’s a very audience-interactive show,” Eaton said. “It will be all different types of magic. I do a lot of card tricks, escapes and mind-reading, so a little bit of everything. I like to use the audience by bringing them up on stage. I will sometimes mess with them when they’re sitting out in the audience so that they can have fun and make a memory. It’s authentic because there’s nothing set up and all my volunteers are random.”
With influences from George Lopez and D.L. Hughley, the young illusionist honed his craft watching the “Kings of Comedy,” he said. His most profound inspiration stems from comedian Carlos Mencia.
“He likes to mess with people, and that’s kind of how I am with the magic because a lot of my comedy is quick wit, so it’s just a flow with the audience,” Eaton said. “For instance, if the audience is being really good and really interactive, then the comedy will be really good and interactive.”
Although he has entertained all over the country, Eaton said he is looking forward to bringing his show to the Palace and Seguin.
“It seems like a really nice theater, and I like to work at kind of old theaters,” he said. “One thing also is every area that I go to people react differently. So I’ll get a different taste of how Seguin feels about the show compared to Tampa Bay Florida. This helps me see what works in different areas and see what every audience thinks.”
Tickets are available at Gift and Gourmet or www.eventbrite.com for $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door and $25 for VIP. VIP tickets include a poster commemorating the show and preferred seating.
“After the show, I do like to thank everyone for coming out, so I do like to hang around until pretty much everyone’s gone,” Eaton said. “That’s one of the parts I like most. Obviously, my shows are interactive, so I like to carry that off the stage and be interactive too. If people can take the time to see me, then I can take the time to shake their hand and say thanks for coming.”
