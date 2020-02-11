The Palace Theatre will turn back time and span six decades of Cher hits with tribute artist Lisa McClowry taking the stage.
McClowry is bringing an intimate version of her show “Cher Tribute Show” to the Palace Theatre stage this weekend.
“It will take you through six decades of Cher hits — everything from ‘I Got You Babe’ to the Abba Chapter to ‘Welcome To Burlesque,’ where I do a little burlesque segment,” she said.
The size of the show is determined by the size of the stage, and in a smaller theater setting, McClowry keeps it more personal.
“What I’m bringing is a very scaled-down version with live vocals, vibrant authentic costumes and it is going to be about a 75-minute show,” she said. “There will be multiple costume changes.”
McClowry, a Chicago resident, has sung full time for the past 30 years. It wasn’t until about five years ago that she found her inner Cher.
“Back in 2015, I started producing shows, one called ‘Rock of 80s,’” she said. “I added Cher’s big hit ‘If I Could Turn Back Time.’ So many people said, ‘man, you sound so much like Cher, have you thought about doing a tribute?’”
After some thought, McClowry decided to try it. Her husband recorded her first show, which two days later she sent to the Las Vegas-based show Legends in Concert.
“I sent that video to Legends in Concert and two hours later they called me,” she said. “They put me through a couple of weeks of auditions through Skype and they flew me out to Vegas, and next thing you know I’m touring with them six days a week, anything from Australia to Myrtle Beach. I lived in Vegas for about three months with them.”
Her husband’s health sent her back to Chicago, but she didn’t leave her Cher persona in Vegas.
“I developed my own show that way I can make my own schedule,” she said. “He’s OK now, but what came of that was ‘The Beat Goes On.’”
The show is a full-scale production that lasts about 90 minutes with LED screens, dancers and eight costume changes.
This weekend’s show is scaled down to fit the stage, but it will showcase the same stylings, McClowry said.
“You learn about Cher in a very interactive, entertaining way,” she said. “I do a lot of interactive audience participation during the shows. It’s really high energy, interactive and I think a lot of people will walk away learning about Cher and realizing how much she has done. People always end up on their feet by the end of the show.”
Palace Theatre co-owner Janis Turk said they are thrilled to bring in the high-energy show.
“This celebrates her life, six decades of hit music that is empowering,” she said. “They will walk away empowered and feeling good. This woman is amazing. She’s so much fun.”
Turk and husband Dan Daniels have often heard stories about couples meeting for the first time at the theater and wanted to bring in something fun for Valentine’s Day.
“So many people of all ages stop us at HEB or in the street and tell Dan and me that they met their spouse or sweetheart at the Palace Theatre, or they had their first date or their first kiss there,” she said. “People have even been married there, and so many have fond memories of the Palace. So we really wanted to give Seguin a Valentine’s Day celebration that honors those sweet stories of local couples and their life-long connection to the Palace.”
McClowry will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. On Friday, the Palace will host a champaign reception with light hor d’oeurves in honor of holiday.
“Champagne, snacks, candles—it’ll be romantic and fun. And a Cher tribute show fits in so well with Valentine’s Day weekend because her appeal cuts across generations drawing fans of all ages and types,” Turk said. “Cher songs are often happy and uplifting and are all about love. It’s going to be a really fun upbeat night, and you don’t have to have a date to stand up and sing along and dance.
“Lisa McLowrey will make sure everyone feels the love and the beat goes on.”
Tickets are $30 and are available at Gift and Gourmet, The Oak or online at palacetheatreseguin.com .
“I’m a really big community person, I’m a family person, so when I was talking with Dan and Janis, they just grabbed my heart and I wanted to be part of that community,” McClowry said. “I’m really excited. I come from Chicago, a big city. I love Chicago, but you don’t get that sense of community there.”
