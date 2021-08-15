If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Former Navarro Panthers Harlon Bridges and Russell Schreiwer share a few words about Navarro's first football coach Ruel Erwin and ag teacher Norman Lee during a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 honoring their deaths 50 years ago.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A wreath is placed at the base of the memorial honoring Ruel Erwin and Norman Lee during a ceremony on Aug. 11, 2021 at Erwin-Lee Field honoring the 50th anniversary of the deaths.
