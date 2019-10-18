What began as a few good buddies sitting around telling hunting stories and holding a contest for more than three decades has become a premier event for outdoorsmen and women in and around Guadalupe County.
Buck Fever is returning for a couple nights of excitement and fun for everyone, Buck Fever President Rodney Bargfrede said.
“There’s something for everyone to do. It’s a fun, family event,” he said. “You can bring your kids out. There’s a lot for the kids to do that are outdoor related.”
The 34th Annual Buck Fever is taking place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Seguin Events Complex, 950 S. Austin St. in support of area outdoor youth programs.
The goal of Buck Fever is to put together outdoor hunting and fishing exhibits and provide a place where outsdoorsmen and women can come together and exchange bragging rights, and hunting and fishing experiences, according to information provided online. Buck Fever, it read, also looks to educate the youth about the outdoors world and to learn to protect, preserve, and enjoy the wildlife, fish and all of the native resources God has provided.
Raising money is needed to support scholarships and youth programs related to outdoor activities and more, Bargfrede said.
“We give to youth-related outdoor programs,” he said. “There’s an abundance of people we give to. We’re committed to promoting outdoor education.”
The annual event will include a horns contest with 16 categories, a 30-gun raffle, vendors sharing information and products, food trucks and more. There will be archery demonstrations, a sensory safari, an exotic petting zoo, a rock climbing wall, a pellet gun shoot, and a fish tank for children, Bargfrede said.
“We will also have a special scavenger hunt for the kids,” he said. “They can win prizes.”
A bucket raffle and silent auction will help with the fundraising effort, Bargfrede said. Gator Country will perform on stage Wednesday night, offering a glimpse at alligators that help with the act, Bargfrede said.
Children enter Buck Fever free on Wednesday. Admission for the event is $6 for adults, $3 for students and children younger than 6 enter free both nights, he said.
“It’s a good time to get together with old friends,” Bargfrede said. “Old friends get together and tell hunting stories, talk about the outdoors and what we love.”
He said Buck Fever started out that way and has grown tremendously in its years of existence. Back in the beginning, a group of friends got together and held a horns contest as a way of raising money for children, Bargfrede said.
“Thirty-four years ago, it started from a few guys sitting around telling hunting stories to now everybody looks forward to it every year,” he said.
Between the two nights, Buck Fever averages about 1,500 to 2,000 visitors, Bargfrede said.
He got involved as a volunteer 20-plus years ago, the president said. He moved on to become a director and eventually end up as president, Bargfrede said.
Now Buck Fever is a part of him and its roots run deep in this community, he said.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
