A Guadalupe County justice of the peace and his staff are plugging away to have his temporary offices up and running for the public by the beginning to middle of this week.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Darrell Hunter’s office is temporarily relocating while his permanent offices receive a major remodel. The county will lease the space at 214 Medical Drive from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for the duration of the project.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

