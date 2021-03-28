If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A former medical building the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is leasing to the county will serve as offices for Precinct 1's justcie of the peace and constable while their current facilities receive much-needed renovations Friday, March 26, 2021, in Seguin.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter stands on the other side of what will serve as his bench at the building that will serve as his temporary courtroom while his permanent building receives much-needed remodeling Friday, March 26, 2021, in Seguin.
Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Darrell Hunter carries equipment from his truck into his temporary offices as he moves into an old medical building while his permanent building is being remodeled Friday, March 26, 2021, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A Guadalupe County justice of the peace and his staff are plugging away to have his temporary offices up and running for the public by the beginning to middle of this week.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Darrell Hunter’s office is temporarily relocating while his permanent offices receive a major remodel. The county will lease the space at 214 Medical Drive from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for the duration of the project.
