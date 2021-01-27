If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Stylist Yooana Sotelo (right) and her client Tania Gonzalez wear masks and adhere to recommendations to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Sotelo's shop which is a mobile home she renovated to offer safe, personalized services in Guadalupe County.
Yooana Sotelo shows off her skills while working on a client inside the mobile home she refurbished into Sheeves Mobile hair salon to better offer clean, safe, coronavirus-free services to her clients in Guadalupe County.
Client Tania Gonzalez (right), of San Antonio, says it's worth the trip to have her hair stylist Yooana Sotelo give her a deep conditioning treatment in a sanitized, one-on-one environment during the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Guadalupe County.
Yooana Sotelo (left), owner of Sheeves Mobile Salon, gives client Tania Gonzalez a deep conditioning treatment in the mobile home Sotelo refurbished to serve clients in a cleaner environment amid coronavirus pandemic concerns Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Guadaupe County.
Yooana Sotelo, owner of Sheeves Mobile Salon, switched things up to continue working during a pandemic. She refurbished a mobile home to be able to offer clients like Tania Gonzalez safe, COVID-19-free services Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the shop parked in Guadalupe County.
Yooana Sotelo wlecomes clients to her new hair salon, Sheeves Mobile Salon, which is in a refiurbished mobile home where she gives customers a one-on-one, COVID-free experience Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Guadalupe County.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Yooana Sotelo poses inside her newly refurbished mobile home converted into a hair salon. She came up with the idea to offer clients a sanitized experience with fewer coronavirus-related worries.
While other businesses closed for good amid COVID-19-related government shutdowns, a local hair salon owner refused to quit.
Yooana Sotelo, owner of Sheves Hair Salon, created a safe environment and one-on-one services for clients at her location on Jakes Colony Road Eventually, Sotelo would like to reverse the roles and take the salon to clients.
